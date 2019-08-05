O'HARA: Nauta's play another example of how Lions tight ends are progressing

On an individual level, Nauta showed that he has made progress in training camp after not participating in most of the offseason program while rehabbing an injury sustained in his third and final year at Georgia.

The Lions drafted him in the seventh round – and 224th overall – when they really weren't looking for a tight end after taking T.J. Hockenson of Iowa in the first round and eighth overall. Nauta was a "value pick" – too good to pass based on his talent.

On a broader team level, Nauta's play indicated that the project to rebuild the tight end position is progressing.

The Lions already had signed free agents Jesse James and Logan Thomas before they drafted Hockenson and Nauta.