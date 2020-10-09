One Pridecast Episode 92: Bye Week

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the state of the team in a mini Bye Week show.
For more episodes of The One Pridecast, visit detroitlions.com/audio/podcasts.
Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara look back at the Lions' Week 3 win over the Cardinals and preview their Week 4 matchup with the Saints.
Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara look back at the Lions' Week 2 loss to the Packers and preview their Week 3 matchup with the Cardinals.
Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara look back at the Lions' Week 1 loss to the Bears and preview their Week 2 matchup with the Packers.
Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara preview the Lions' 2020 season.
Tori Petry and Tim Twentyman discuss the top storylines heading into Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage.
Tori Petry talks with team president Rod Wood and infection control officer Matt Barnes about how the team has prepared to safely conduct Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage.
Linebacker Christian Jones joins Tori Petry for a conversation on racial injustice and the NFL.
Tori Petry talks with new DT Danny Shelton about the virtual offseason and the t-shirts he's selling to raise money for relief efforts.
Tori Petry talks with senior draft analyst Trevor Sikkema from The Draft Network about the haul the Lions got in the 2020 NFL draft.
Tori Petry talks with NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein about prospects who could fit the Lions' needs in the 2020 NFL Draft.