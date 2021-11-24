O'HARA: Lions' run game a bright spot for offense

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda has learned that his job isn't over after he has watched D'Andre Swift break through one of the big holes Cabinda helped create for a long gain.

There can be more work to do before Swift finishes the run.

"Every single time he gets past me, I have to finish the play," Cabinda said this week. "He's going to make the next guy miss.

"Who knows? Maybe I can pick up the touchdown block. You always have to play through the whistle when Swift's on the field getting loose."

The development of the running game in recent weeks has been the bright spot for the Lions' offense. Swift has led the way to the end zone with his break-away speed and ability to make defenders miss in the open field.