O'HARA: How the Lions' roster has evolved since Quinn became GM

Others were added in free agency. Among them: Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., offensive tackle Rick Wagner, linebackers Devon Kennard and Christian Jones, defensive ends Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara and defensive backs Tavon Wilson, Justin Coleman and Rashaan Melvin.

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. was acquired in a trade midway through last season.

The draft is a primary source of talent because of the various ways it impacts a roster. At the top is performance, but factors such as finances and the opportunity to develop and evaluate players over a period of time while on comparatively low contracts are important.

"You're not going to get it perfect in the draft," Quinn said. "No GM is perfect. No team is perfect. You try to draft and develop your own. This is a player development league.

"If you do a good job in the draft, it helps you to not overspend in free agency, or not reach in free agency because you have a need that you're sitting there in February and March staring at: 'I have a major need here. Am I going to rely on a rookie to do this? Or am I going to spend a lot of money in free agency?'

"It gives you a lot of flexibility. You've got to hit more than you miss in the draft. You're not going to be perfect. You have to do it with the right kind of guys who fit your system."