O'HARA: Breaking down the Lions' remaining games

Week 6: Oct. 14 at Green Bay Packers (3-1)

Monday Night Football.

Last 12 rank, No. 1: The Packers have a new head coach in Matt LaFleur, a new defensive coordinator in Mike Pettine, and key additions to the defense. Most important, they still have quarterback Aaron Rodgers slinging it. The Lions have beaten the Packers four straight and three of the last four at Lambeau.

Spotlight: On the pass rush. Get to Rodgers, and don't let him scramble. Defensive end Trey Flowers can lead the charge.

Week 7: Oct. 20, vs. Minnesota Vikings (2-2)

Last 12 rank, No. 7: In a second straight game against a division opponent the Lions need to score touchdowns – something they didn't do in losing both games to the Vikings last year. All their points were on kicker Matt Prater's field goals, three in each game. The Vikings are having problems on offense, and the finger of blame is pointed at quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Spotlight: Turnovers. Protect the ball on offense, take it away on defense. Cousins is susceptible to fumbles and inopportune picks.

Week 8: Oct. 27, vs. New York Giants (2-2)

Last 12 rank, No. 10: Facing another rookie quarterback – Daniel Jones this time -- brings back memories of losses to the Jets' Sam Darnold and the Bills' Josh Allen last season, and a tie with the Cardinals' Kyler Murray this year. Jones has given the Giants a lift with wins in his first two starts since replacing Eli Manning.

Spotlight: Offense. Jump on the Giants and don't stop. Put the pressure on the rookie to lead a comeback – with or without running back Saquon Barkley, who might be back from an injured ankle.

Week 9: Nov. 3, at Oakland Raiders (2-2)

Last 12 rank, No. 8: The Lions might catch a travel-weary Raiders team. A quirk in the schedule makes this their first game in their home stadium after playing four on the road and one in London, plus a bye. Oakland's offense came alive in a win over the Colts in Game 2 of that five-game stretch.