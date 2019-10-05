WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions head to bye at 2-1-1

The Detroit Lions played their way to a 2-1-1 record to start the season.

Next up is the bye week, before they return for Monday Night Football in Green Bay Week 6.

What does head coach Matt Patricia hope to accomplish over the bye week?

"I know everyone is going to have an eye forward, which we need to with the division coming up, but for us it's really about improving the things that we've not done so well in the first four (games)," Patricia said.

"Now with four games under our belt for the season, we know those games are going to be highly scrutinized and looked at by other teams and other opponents. Those are things that we have to fix first and foremost. That's kind of where our focus will be here immediately."

Linebacker and team captain Jarrad Davis said the bye week is a great time for guys to get back on track.

"I mean, the bye week is huge," he said. "It's just a time to really recalibrate, get your feet back underneath you, get your legs right, your body right. Coming out, we have to make sure we take this bye week and use it for what it is, come out and fire on all cylinders."

The time off could also allow some guys who have been dealing with injuries, like quarterback Matthew Stafford (hip), to rest up and heal up.

"I think a month into the NFL season, everyone has something that they're dealing with," Patricia said. "Whether they deal with it for a prolonged period of time or whether it is day-to-day or sometimes maybe it's a couple weeks in, and then finally turns the corner. We'll see. Everybody's a little bit different on all of that.