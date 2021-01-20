O'HARA: How GM Brad Holmes became the perfect fit for Lions

Holmes seemed personable and eager to get to work when he spoke to the media, also via Zoom.

He spoke in some detail both Tuesday and in a previous media session about his approach to team building, the traits that he considers important. Passion for football is one that he regards highly.

He is a heavy proponent of technology and analytics, which the Rams have used heavily to build a strong roster.

Holmes also believes in building what he calls a connected team.

"There are certain core values and core traits you look for in players and in teammates," he said in his previous interview. "It's all about the team, regardless of individual accolades.

"It's truly a 22-man game. That's what the connected part means. That's the part where we try to acquire smart, passionate, instinctive, relentless, explosive football players."

Holmes stressed the concept of "buying in," a link between the coaching staff and scouts in acquiring and developing players. That is particularly important to Holmes in developing late-round draft picks and undrafted free agents.

"It's buy-in collaboration," Holmes said. "That's definitely an approach that will be used in Detroit. They're on our football team. They're in our building.