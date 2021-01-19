New Lions GM Brad Holmes excited to get to work in Detroit

It doesn't take long talking with Holmes to feel the passion he has for the game and for team building.

Holmes said he felt Detroit was the perfect fit after going through the interview process with Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp, team president Rod Wood and special assistant Chris Spielman.

"My first interview with the Lions, I got off and I told my wife, I said, 'I wasn't expecting that.' I had already been through an interview the day before and I thought it was going to be very similar, but it felt completely different," Holmes said.

"I've always used the analogy that I felt like we were sitting around a fireplace just getting to know each other. I truly believe that is the mindset and vision of Mrs. Hamp. She just has a genuine soul. When I got off that call I just said, 'she's who you want to win for.' She just has that type of spirit.

"It was just a first-class process every step of the way with the dialogue, all the way up to (last) Wednesday, when I was awarded the job. It's been first class and it just felt right. I'm just so excited and I can't wait to get started."

Holmes has some work to do turning around a five-win Lions team that has missed the postseason four straight years. He is big into analytics, critical thinking and the use of technology to advance scouting techniques and accelerate scouting processes.