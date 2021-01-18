2020 position breakdown: Safeties

Key stat: Only seven teams blitzed less than the Lions in 2020 (23.7 percent), but when Detroit did attack the quarterback via the blitz, the coverage behind it, which is usually one-on-one situations, wasn't good enough. Opposing passers had a 118.8 rating when Detroit blitzed in passing situations. Detroit recorded just four sacks and gave up nine touchdowns with no interceptions in those situations, per STATS INC. statistics.

Free agents: Harmon is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. It will be interesting to see if the Lions try to revamp an underperforming unit, or see if some new defensive schemes and coaching offer more consistency.

Walker will be entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2021. Former third-round pick Will Harris will hope to have a better season in year three than he did in his second year this past season.

Draft: This is a position group new Lions general manager Brad Holmes could certainly look to bolster this offseason via free agency or the draft.

TCU's Trevon Moehrig is considered one of the top safeties in the draft, and a player who's been given a "rare prospect" grade by ESPN's early draft ratings.