KEY QUESTIONS: What is Holmes' approach to roster building?

What is Holmes' evaluation of quarterback Matthew Stafford?

"Great player," Holmes said of Stafford. "What you really appreciate is, I think the talent level is easy to see, but you really appreciate how his intangibles show on film, just how urgent he plays, how competitive he is, the toughness he shows."

It's Holmes' job to evaluate the entire roster, and through that process he hasn't yet had any discussions with Stafford – or any other players – and Holmes said he wanted to be fair to the process before commenting further on Stafford's future. Stafford still has two years remaining on his contract.

How important are those intangibles Holmes talked about with Stafford in player acquisition at both the college and pro level?

They are extremely important to Holmes.

"I think the intangibles are the separator of success at this level," he said.

Holmes said the Rams always made an emphasis on investing in high intangible football players. Most important to them were players who had passion for the game. Holmes said there's no margin for error for him when it comes to players having that quality. Passion for football is extremely important to Holmes in the evaluation process.

Is Holmes looking at 2021 as a retool or a rebuild?

Holmes doesn't view this as a long-term rebuild.

"That's not the approach. That's not the mindset going into it," he said. 'The approach is to make sure we can put the most competitive team possible out there in 2021."