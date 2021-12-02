O'HARA: Defense keeping Lions in games, looking to close one out

Is there hope in the gloom for the Lions with a record of 0-10-1?

"Yeah," he said. "Our record is what it is. We all want to strive to be better. That's all part of the NFL. That's part of being professional – just to be the best at what you do. We all have different reasons why we play. We all want to be the best."

It's hard to pick any game as the toughest loss of the season, but considering the setting – Thanksgiving Day and on national television – the loss to the Bears was a contender for worst of the worst.

The Lions had a 14-13 lead when the Bears took possession at their 21 on a punt with 8:30 left.

It was a good position for the defense to make a stand and force a punt on a three and out. Ideally, the Lions could have added to their lead with a field goal or a touchdown.