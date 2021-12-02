O'HARA: Defense keeping Lions in games, looking to close one out

Dec 02, 2021 at 07:20 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

The Detroit Lions' defense has played some good ball at times this year, particularly of late.

It just hasn't maintained that level long enough to win a game.

A 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day was a prime example of the defense not being able close out a game to protect a lead. The Bears drove 69 yards in 18 plays to win the game on a field goal as time expired.

It was one of four games the Lions have lost by three points or fewer this season. Three have been on the last play of the game.

The Lions will be looking for their first win of the season Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, one of the teams they took to the limit in Week 5 before suffering a 19-17 loss on a last-play field goal.

Practice photos: December 1, 2021

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 31

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 31

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 31

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 31

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 31

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 31

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 31

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 31

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 31

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Corey Ballentine (36) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 31

Detroit Lions cornerback Corey Ballentine (36) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 31

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 31

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 31

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 31

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 31

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 31

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 31

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 31

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 31

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 31

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 31

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 31

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Geronimo Allison (13) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 31

Detroit Lions wide receiver Geronimo Allison (13) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (40) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 31

Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (40) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 31

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 31

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 31

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 31

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 31

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 31

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Aldrick Rosas (5) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 31

Detroit Lions kicker Aldrick Rosas (5) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 1, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Linebacker Alex Anzalone, who has grown into a leadership role in his first season with the Lions, spoke Wednesday about situational awareness being an important trait in getting a young team to the hump and over it.

"If you look at the best teams in the league, that's probably the No. 1 trait as a group that team has," Anzalone said. "I don't even know how many one-score games we've had. It's been a lot.

"I think as you grow and as you get older and wiser and more experienced and the younger guys learn from these things, you continue to grow and learn.

"You're seeing that in certain instances."

Related Links

Is there hope in the gloom for the Lions with a record of 0-10-1?

"Yeah," he said. "Our record is what it is. We all want to strive to be better. That's all part of the NFL. That's part of being professional – just to be the best at what you do. We all have different reasons why we play. We all want to be the best."

It's hard to pick any game as the toughest loss of the season, but considering the setting – Thanksgiving Day and on national television – the loss to the Bears was a contender for worst of the worst.

The Lions had a 14-13 lead when the Bears took possession at their 21 on a punt with 8:30 left.

It was a good position for the defense to make a stand and force a punt on a three and out. Ideally, the Lions could have added to their lead with a field goal or a touchdown.

That didn't happen. The Bears reached midfield in five plays – still far out of realistic field-goal range.

From there, the Bears drove steadily into range for Cairo Santos to win the game with a 28-yard field goal.

A week earlier, the Browns clinched a 13-10 win with a nine-play, 42-yard possession that ate up the final 2:29. Seven of those plays were runs. The final two were kneel-downs by Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Earlier in the season, the Lions lost two games on last-play field goals by identical 19-17 scores. Justin Tucker made a league-record 66-yarder for the Ravens in Week 3. Greg Joseph made a 54-yarder two weeks later for the Vikings.

The Lions aren't consumed with winning, Anzalone said.

"It doesn't consume us," he said. "All we can do is control one day at a time and one practice at a time. Just keep getting better."

Related Content

news

O'HARA: Breaking down the Lions' remaining six games

With only six games left, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell does not expect his team to exit the season quietly.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Where Lions stand with six games remaining in 2021 season

This week's Monday Countdown is a look back at what has kept the Detroit Lions winless and a look ahead at how they might break through and win.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 12 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: How Lions are managing Swift's workload

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Thursday's Lions-Bears matchup.
news

O'HARA: Lions' run game a bright spot for offense

The development of the running game in recent weeks has been the bright spot for the Detroit Lions' offense.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 11

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 11 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions playing with little margin for error

This week's Monday Countdown looks at Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell's comments about the offense, and how they are playing with little margin for error.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Oruwariye elevating his game in third year

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Browns matchup.
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Cleveland Browns

Mike O'Hara previews the Detroit Lions' Week 11 opponent: The Cleveland Browns.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 10

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 10 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Advertising