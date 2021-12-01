Week 13 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

The Detroit Lions get a second crack at the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday after the Vikings beat Detroit in Minnesota Week 5 on a 54-yard field goal as time expired.

The Lions are coming off another walk-off loss to the Bears on Thanksgiving, while the Vikings were defeated Sunday in San Francisco, 34-26.

The Viking are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive in Detroit, while the Lions are still looking for that elusive first win.

Here's what the Vikings are talking about ahead of this week's matchup:

1. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said running back Dalvin Cook is day-to-day with a shoulder injury suffered on Sunday, though ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Cook is expected to miss Sunday's game and potentially another game due to the injury.