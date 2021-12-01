Week 13 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

Dec 01, 2021 at 12:00 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions get a second crack at the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday after the Vikings beat Detroit in Minnesota Week 5 on a 54-yard field goal as time expired.

The Lions are coming off another walk-off loss to the Bears on Thanksgiving, while the Vikings were defeated Sunday in San Francisco, 34-26.

The Viking are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive in Detroit, while the Lions are still looking for that elusive first win.

Here's what the Vikings are talking about ahead of this week's matchup:

1. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said running back Dalvin Cook is day-to-day with a shoulder injury suffered on Sunday, though ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Cook is expected to miss Sunday's game and potentially another game due to the injury.

Alexander Mattison is a very capable backup. He had 153 scrimmage yards vs. the Lions when Cook missed their Week 5 matchup with the Lions. Zimmer is very confident in Mattison's abilities if he's elevated into the No. 1 role.

Meet the Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

View photos of the starters for the Minnesota Vikings.

Head Coach Mike Zimmer Offensive Coordinator: Klint Kubiak Defensive Coordinator: Andre Patterson Special Teams Coordinator: Ryan Ficken
1 / 28

Head Coach Mike Zimmer

Offensive Coordinator: Klint Kubiak

Defensive Coordinator: Andre Patterson

Special Teams Coordinator: Ryan Ficken

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Kirk Cousins Backed up by Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond
2 / 28

QB Kirk Cousins

Backed up by Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Justin Jefferson Backed up by K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook
3 / 28

WR Justin Jefferson

Backed up by K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT Christian Darrisaw Backed up by Rashod Hill
4 / 28

LT Christian Darrisaw

Backed up by Rashod Hill

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG Ezra Cleveland
5 / 28

LG Ezra Cleveland

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Garrett Bradbury Backed up by Mason Cole
6 / 28

C Garrett Bradbury

Backed up by Mason Cole

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Olisameka Udoh Backed up by Wyatt Davis
7 / 28

RG Olisameka Udoh

Backed up by Wyatt Davis

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
RT Brian O'Neill Backed up by Blake Brandel
8 / 28

RT Brian O'Neill

Backed up by Blake Brandel

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Tyler Conklin Backed up by Chris Herndon and Luke Stocker
9 / 28

TE Tyler Conklin

Backed up by Chris Herndon and Luke Stocker

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Dalvin Cook Backed up by Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu
10 / 28

RB Dalvin Cook

Backed up by Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB C.J. Ham
11 / 28

FB C.J. Ham

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Adam Thielen Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Dan Chisena
12 / 28

WR Adam Thielen

Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Dan Chisena

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LE D.J. Wonnum Backed up by Patrick Jones II
13 / 28

LE D.J. Wonnum

Backed up by Patrick Jones II

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Sheldon Richardson
14 / 28

DT Sheldon Richardson

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Armon Watts Backed up by James Lynch
15 / 28

NT Armon Watts

Backed up by James Lynch

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
RE Eddie Yarbrough Backed up by Tashawn Bower
16 / 28

RE Eddie Yarbrough

Backed up by Tashawn Bower

Gregory Bull/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WLB Nick Vigil Backed up by Chazz Surratt
17 / 28

WLB Nick Vigil

Backed up by Chazz Surratt

Margaret Bowles
MLB Eric Kendricks Backed up by Troy Dye and Ryan Connelly
18 / 28

MLB Eric Kendricks

Backed up by Troy Dye and Ryan Connelly

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SLB Anthony Barr Backed up by Blake Lynch
19 / 28

SLB Anthony Barr

Backed up by Blake Lynch

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LCB Cameron Dantzler Backed up by Mackensie Alexander
20 / 28

LCB Cameron Dantzler

Backed up by Mackensie Alexander

Jim Mone/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RCB Bashaud Breeland Backed up by Kris Boyd and Harrison Hand
21 / 28

RCB Bashaud Breeland

Backed up by Kris Boyd and Harrison Hand

Gregory Bull/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SS Harrison Smith Backed up by Josh Metellus
22 / 28

SS Harrison Smith

Backed up by Josh Metellus

Margaret Bowles
FS Xavier Woods Backed up by Camryn Bynum
23 / 28

FS Xavier Woods

Backed up by Camryn Bynum

Margaret Bowles
P Jordan Berry
24 / 28

P Jordan Berry

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
K Greg Joseph
25 / 28

K Greg Joseph

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Andrew DePaola
26 / 28

LS Andrew DePaola

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
KR Ihmir Smith-Marsette Backed up by K.J. Osborn
27 / 28

KR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Backed up by K.J. Osborn

Ryan Kang
PR Dede Westbrook Backed up by K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette
28 / 28

PR Dede Westbrook

Backed up by K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Margaret Bowles
2. Wide receiver Adam Thielen said the team is treating Sunday's game in Detroit like a playoff game.

Despite having the same record as Washington (5-6), Washington is currently the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs due to tie breakers. The Vikings are currently the No. 8 seed and on the outside looking in.

"We're excited to move to Detroit," Thielen said. "Now every game is a playoff game."

Thielen said they know Detroit is a good football team despite their record. He said they have a lot of respect for Lions head coach Dan Campbell and his willingness to do anything to get that first win.

3. Zimmer admitted that his defense is pretty decimated by injuries right now. They're without star defensive linemen Danielle Hunter (IR), Michael Pierce (IR) and Dalvin Tomlinson (Reserve/COVID-19). Linebacker Anthony Barr has been limited by a knee injury, and they just moved defensive end Everson Griffen to the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list. Minnesota comes into Sunday's contest ranked 30th in total defense and 30th against the run. That's unusual of a Zimmer-run defense.

4. Safety Xavier Woods says the focus moving forward for the Vikings is just to get to the playoffs. He said once in the playoffs, it's a whole new season and anything can happen. That certainly aligns with Thielen's comments above.

That's got to be the prevailing message in the Minnesota locker room right now, so don't expect the Vikings to come in and take the winless Lions for granted.

5. Even the major newspaper in the Minneapolis area, the Minneapolis Star Tribune, seems weary of Sunday's matchup. This was their top Vikings headline Wednesday: "Think these winless Detroit Lions will lie down Sunday? If so, you're wrong."

6. The Vikings are 5-6 after 11 games, which is exactly where they were after 11 games last year, when they finished 2-3 and 7-9 for the season and missed the playoffs.

"I feel a lot different about this team than at this time a year ago," Zimmer said. "They've shown that they have a lot of heart and fight ... we'll just play it out and see where it goes."

