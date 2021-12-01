NOTEBOOK: Lions can lean on Williams if Swift is out this week

Running back D'Andre Swift did not take part in practice Wednesday, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell said earlier in the week it would be hard to imagine him playing Sunday vs. the Vikings after Swift sprained his shoulder on Thanksgiving against the Bears.

With Swift unlikely to play, the Lions will turn to Jamaal Williams to carry a lot of the load.

"It's no different than any other injury when you lose a guy who has been very productive for you, somebody's got to pick up the slack, and the good news is we have Jamaal back," Campbell said Wednesday. "This will be his third week to get back and get into the flow a little bit. Certainly, we're going to lean on Jamaal a little bit."

That's not to say Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson won't be in the mix as well, but Williams is expected to carry most of the load Sunday against a Vikings' defense that ranks 30th in total defense (382.9 yards per game) and 30th against the run (134.4).

He played this role well the last few years in Green Bay when he's had to fill in for Aaron Jones. In seven games last year where Williams had at least 15 carries or more, he averaged better than 70 yards on the ground and scored three touchdowns.

Williams enters Sunday with the second highest percentage of his rushes resulting in a first down (30.1), which only trails Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor (35.4). He's also been stuffed on just 6.6 percent of his runs, which is the third lowest percentage in the league.