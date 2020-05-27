TWENTYMAN: Top rookies Lions will face in 2020

7. Linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (Jacksonville)

Drafted: Round 1, No. 20 overall

Chaisson bio: Probably the fastest player off the edge among this year's draftable pass rushers, Chaisson recorded 60 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble for LSU this past season.

How it affects Lions: Chaisson could really put pressure on tackles with his terrific speed off the edge. The Jags have lost a lot of pieces of their defense the last couple seasons, and Chaisson joins last year's first-round pick, Josh Allen, as the future for Jacksonville's pass rush. Chaisson is a versatile weapon, whether it's playing out of a two-point stance and rushing the passer or dropping back in coverage.

When Lions face him: Week 6 (Oct. 18) in Jacksonville

8. Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay)

Drafted: Round 1, No. 13 overall

Wirfs bio: Wirfs will have the important task of protecting new Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as the apparent replacement for veteran Demar Dotson at right tackle. Wirfs is a rare athlete and powerful blocker. He was voted the Big Ten's best offensive lineman in 2019 at Iowa, and according to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just two sacks, two quarterback hits and three hurries for seven total pressures last season. His pressure rate of 1.5 percent was one of the best in the draft class.

How it affects Lions: Wirfs will have nearly a full season under his belt when the Lions see him Week 16 in Detroit. By that point, rookies aren't really rookies anymore. The Bucs are expected to have an explosive offense with Brady, Rob Gronkowski and a terrific complement of receiving weapons on the outside. The big question mark is how well their revamped offensive line will protect Brady. Trey Flowers, Jamie Collins Sr., Julian Okwara and the rest of Detroit's pass rushers will certainly look to get the better of the young Wirfs, and try to disrupt Brady and the passing game in this matchup.

When Lions face him: Week 16 (Dec. 26 or 27) in Detroit

9. Guard/center Cesar Ruiz (New Orleans)

Drafted: Round 1, No. 24 overall

Ruiz bio: Started five games at right guard and played in 10 games total for the Wolverines as a true freshman. He was moved to center and started there the following two seasons, and was considered one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2020 draft class. He was named the best pass-blocking center in the country by Pro Football Focus in 2019, with 447 snaps spent in pass protection and just eight pressures allowed.

How it affects Lions: The Lions will look very different upfront on defense with the additions of Nick Williams and Danny Shelton at defensive tackle. The Lions hope Da'Shawn Hand's injury woes are behind him and he plays a full season for the first time in his third year. Williams, Shelton, Hand and the rest of Detroit's interior defenders get their first crack at Ruiz and the Saints in Week 4, when Ruiz could still be adjusting to the speed and athleticism of the NFL game.

When Lions face him: Week 4 (Oct. 4) in Detroit

10. Defensive tackle Ross Blacklock (Houston)

Drafted: Round 2, No. 40 overall

Blacklock bio: Blacklock was widely considered one of the top interior defenders in the class alongside Brown and Javon Kinlaw. Blacklock tied for the TCU lead with 3.5 sacks last season, while his nine tackles for loss tied for second. He was tied for fifth on the team with 40 tackles, and recorded a tackle for loss in seven games.

How it affects Lions: This is the only nationally televised regular-season contest currently on the schedule for the Lions. The interior of Detroit's offensive line will look different this year, and it will be interesting to see if rookies Jonah Jackson or Logan Stenberg have worked themselves into starting roles or key rotational roles at this point in the season. Blacklock will certainly be looking to prove he's the best defensive tackle in this class in front of a nationally televised audience on Thanksgiving.