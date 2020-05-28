Lions offseason questions: Breakout player

Mike O'Hara: Offensive lineman Frank Ragnow

Ragnow's stature is rising, and he's not close to reaching his ceiling.

Ragnow was a good starting guard as a rookie in 2018, and he was an even better center when he moved there in 2019.

Ragnow has all the physical traits and temperament to take another jump in 2020 and eventually become a perennial Pro Bowl and All-Pro center for years to come.

Ragnow showed his ability to adapt as a rookie when he started all 16 games at left guard after being drafted in the first round as a center out of Arkansas.

Ragnow welcomed the switch to center in 2019. He likes the challenge of being the leader of the offensive line and making all the calls.

Offensive linemen generally toil in anonymity. If the Lions become the tough offensive team they want to be and run the ball effectively, look for Ragnow to be in the center of that effort.

Tori Petry: Tight end T.J. Hockenson

That first year in the league is the hardest for many players - particularly at tight end, where you have to learn your role in the offense both as a pass catcher and a blocker. We saw what Hockenson was capable of last year in Arizona when he had 6 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.

His season unfortunately ended early with an injury, but now that he's gotten his rookie year and the steep learning curve that comes with it out of the way, he's poised to be a huge asset to this team in his second year.

Editor's Pick: Defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand