Thursday, May 28, 2020 07:49 AM

Lions offseason questions: Breakout player

/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/selengowski-icon-111414.jpg
Lindsay Miller

Managing Editor

As the Detroit Lions make their way through the virtual offseason training program, the hope is to get on track to play the 2020 season as scheduled.

With a new year comes new opportunity for every player on the Lions' roster. Which Lion could be poised for a breakout season? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Tight end T.J. Hockenson

The tight end position is probably the toughest for rookies to learn outside of quarterback. It's essentially learning three positions at once, and those guys have to know all the protections, blocking schemes and then obviously the route tree and passing game concepts.

We don't typically see tight ends come into the league and tear it up as rookies. There's plenty examples, however, of guys having big second seasons, and that's certainly what I expect from Detroit's first-round pick in 2019.

Mike O'Hara: Offensive lineman Frank Ragnow

Ragnow's stature is rising, and he's not close to reaching his ceiling.

Ragnow was a good starting guard as a rookie in 2018, and he was an even better center when he moved there in 2019.

Ragnow has all the physical traits and temperament to take another jump in 2020 and eventually become a perennial Pro Bowl and All-Pro center for years to come.

Ragnow showed his ability to adapt as a rookie when he started all 16 games at left guard after being drafted in the first round as a center out of Arkansas.

Ragnow welcomed the switch to center in 2019. He likes the challenge of being the leader of the offensive line and making all the calls.

Offensive linemen generally toil in anonymity. If the Lions become the tough offensive team they want to be and run the ball effectively, look for Ragnow to be in the center of that effort.

Tori Petry: Tight end T.J. Hockenson

That first year in the league is the hardest for many players - particularly at tight end, where you have to learn your role in the offense both as a pass catcher and a blocker. We saw what Hockenson was capable of last year in Arizona when he had 6 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.

His season unfortunately ended early with an injury, but now that he's gotten his rookie year and the steep learning curve that comes with it out of the way, he's poised to be a huge asset to this team in his second year.

Editor's Pick: Defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand

I can certainly appreciate the Hockenson pick (and Ragnow too), but I'm interested to see what Hand can do in his third season. The opportunity is there if he can stay healthy.

Related Content

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in Landover, Md. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

O'HARA: Decker continuing his offseason workouts in Arizona

Taylor Decker is training in familiar territory for his fifth season as the Detroit Lions' starting offensive left tackle, but the circumstances could not be more different than the first four.
NFL referee Jerome Boger during an instant replay review during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

NFL adopts rule changes for 2020 season

The NFL owners have approved three new playing rules for the 2020 season and one new bylaw proposal.
NFL Game ball
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL owners to vote on rule changes, including unique alternative to onside kick this week

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Film review: Scouting new Lions nose tackle Danny Shelton

Advertising