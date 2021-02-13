O'HARA: Capers has experience working with new coaching staffs

As Glenn said, Capers is familiar with the NFC North. Capers was Green Bay's defensive coordinator for nine seasons (2009-17), and he was senior defensive assistant of the Vikings in 2020.

The one year he has been out of football was 2018, but he managed to stay involved with a side job with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"My wife (Karen) had all these cruises and all this stuff hooked up for me," Capers said. "I had my computer with me and I took off all the Jaguars games and wrote reports on all the games and sent them back.

"We were in New Zealand and Australia and I was sending them back to Jacksonville. She (Karen) realized then that I wasn't ready to start the cruise business."

Capers likes planning and preparing in the offseason, and he likes how the Lions are approaching it.

"There's a lot of excitement of being involved at this point," he said. "I've got a lot of respect for Dan and his visions -- what he likes this team to look like. And with Aaron, I think both will put a lot of thought into what they want the defense to look like when we take the field.

"I think both will hold everybody, players and coaches, to a certain standard. That's what you need in this business. In this business, we're judged by deeds, not words.