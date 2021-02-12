The many stages of new Lions QB coach Mark Brunell's playing career prepared him for coaching

"But where I think this will really hit home for these guys is that listen, I've been traded, I've been cut, I've been benched, I've been booed, I've been told, 'you're just not what we want,' I've been kicked to the curb. I've gone through just about anything an NFL quarterback can go through.

"So sure, I can identify with Jared Goff, or whoever is our starter, but I can also identify with the kid who's just new to the building, who's young and nobody really expects to even make a team. I've been that guy, too. I think players can respect that. I hope they can at least."

Brunell said it's always good business in the NFL to develop young quarterbacks.

That's something Detroit hasn't done over the last 12 years Matthew Stafford has been the team's franchise quarterback. Since 2009, when the Lions took Stafford No. 1 overall, Detroit's selected just two quarterbacks – Brad Kaaya in the sixth round in 2017 and Jake Rudock in the sixth round in 2016. Both players were eventually released by the team.

"That's the hard part," Brunell said. "You get a young player in here and he does well and after two, three, four years he's sought by a lot of different teams and they want him. You'd love to be able to hold onto all your great quarterbacks, but that's just the nature of the business, teams are always looking to upgrade at that position.

"Whether that happens, obviously you'd really like that to happen, but I don't know if that's the goal. The goal is if I have a quarterback that we drafted in the sixth round, regardless of where he's going or what his future holds, however long I have that young man, one, there's a relationship that's built that lasts, but two, you take a quarterback and develop him. Your hope is he becomes a much better quarterback when he leaves than the day he showed up. That's my job."