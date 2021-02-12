New defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn excited about Lions' secondary

The Lions have some young players in their secondary with some potential, starting with Jeff Okudah , the No. 3 overall pick in last year's NFL Draft. Okudah's rookie season didn't go as he probably would have hoped. There were some up-and-down moments in coverage, but he showed a tenacity against the run, and it was revealed late in the season he'd been battling a core injury that required surgery in December that had affected his play all season.

"I think 2020 was definitely a year of growth," Okudah said after the season. "Really, since I've been playing football, just my most adverse year with everything I had to go through, me myself and as a team. I know for me personally, it was just a different year. Just having to deal with injuries, and obviously you want to win more when you're a competitor. Obviously, you want to play better from that perspective. It was really hard to come to terms with just not playing to the standards of the City of Detroit and what they expect to see out there.