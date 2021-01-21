O'HARA: Campbell's passion for football is authentic

Campbell has a strong belief in accountability. It was reinforced in the three seasons he spent with the Cowboys under Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells.

Parcells, best known for his tenure with the Giants where he won two Super Bowls, was not one to accept excuses or let bad behavior go unnoticed.

There was accountability for violating team rules.

"It's everything," Campbell said. "This is where Bill Parcells did very well, and this is what Sean Payton does very well. When you do something that is not acceptable, you're called out for it.

"You'll be singled out. You'll talk to the head coach, one way or another. When you have a problem, you have to face it head on. You have to look a man in the eye and let him know where you stand.

"You'd be shocked how many people have lost the valuable art of communication. You may not like to hear it, but you have to respect it."

Campbell said he enjoyed his stay in Detroit as a player and respected what the city represented. When GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia were fired after the lopsided Thanksgiving Day loss to the Houston Texans, he acted quickly to make known his interest in pursuing the job.

"This is a place to me that I circled as one of those special places," he said. "This is a special place to play. This is a place where we're all dying for a winner here.

"There is a grit to this city. That, to me, is something I want to embrace – to become part of what the city is.