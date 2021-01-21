KEY QUESTIONS: What will Campbell bring to Lions as head coach?

It didn't take long to feel the passion Dan Campbell will bring to the job as the new Detroit Lions head coach. A former player in Detroit, Campbell said he really wanted the job, and desperately wants to build a consistent winner here that aligns with the spirit and resiliency of the City of Detroit. He knows what he wants it to look like, and has a plan to get there.

Here are all the key questions from his introductory press conference:

What can we expect from Dan Campbell's Lions team?

"This community is strong," Campbell said. "This place has been kicked, it's been battered, bruised and I can sit up here and give you coach speak all day long. I can give you, 'Hey, we're going to win this many games.' None of that matters, and you guys don't want to hear it anyway. You've had enough of that ...

"Here's what I do know. This team is going to take on the identity of this city. This city's been down and it found a way to get up. It found a way to overcome adversity. We're going to kick you in the teeth, and when you punch us back, we're going to smile at you. When you knock us down, we're going to get up, and on the way up we're going to bite a kneecap off.

"We're going to stand up and it's going to take two more shots to knock us down, and on the way up we're going to take your other kneecap and we're going to get up. And then it's going to take three shots to get us down, and when we get up we're going to take another hunk out of you. Before long, we're going to be the last one standing."