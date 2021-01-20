Holmes' use of analytics really stood out to Lions

"I've always said that technology is truly an accelerator," Holmes said. "I think it's very critical to utilize the technology as the accelerator it truly is. There's so many different avenues and so many different areas in scouting and personnel where the use and acceleration of technology can be utilized in a very critical way.

"It can be even be down to just making sure that everybody that's connected that are even outside of the building that are on the road. Let's make sure this technology is being utilized properly and efficiently in the right way to make sure that's all connected and goes from the college side to the pro side, the use of analytics, the use of the evaluation process, how you communicate, that's probably one of the biggest in terms of the use of technology, but definitely there's a lot of different avenues and a lot of different products out there.

"It's something the Rams utilized heavily that opened my eyes to a lot of different things and I'm very much appreciative of that and those are some things that I will bring to the Lions."