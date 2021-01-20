Lions agree to terms with Dan Campbell to become team's new head coach

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have agreed to terms with Dan Campbell to become the team's new head coach. Campbell will report directly to Principal Owner and Chairman Sheila Ford Hamp and President & CEO Rod Wood.

LIONS PRINCIPAL OWNER AND CHAIRMAN SHEILA FORD HAMP

"This is an exciting day for our organization as we introduce Dan Campbell as the new head coach of the Detroit Lions. With more than 20 years of experience as both a coach and player in the National Football League, Dan knows the rigors of professional football and what it takes to be successful. He will help promote the culture we want to establish across our organization, while also bringing with him high energy, a respect for the game and an identity with which everyone can align themselves."

LIONS PRESIDENT & CEO ROD WOOD

"Dan's passion for this opportunity was evident throughout our interview process. When we began the search for a head coach, it was imperative that we find the right leader who values our commitment to building a winning culture based on organizational alignment and collaboration. The leadership Dan has exemplified throughout his football career has prepared him for this next step, and we are excited to support him as our new head coach."

Campbell brings 22 years of NFL experience to the Lions, including 11 years as a coach and 11 as a player. He most recently served as the assistant head coach/tight ends coach for the New Orleans Saints, a position he held since 2016.

During the span of his five-year coaching tenure with New Orleans, the club captured four NFC South division titles, ranked first in the NFL in points scored (2,361), touchdowns (277), net yardage (31,147) and posted the third-most wins (56) in the League. In 2019, Campbell helped coach TE Jared Cook to a Pro Bowl berth.

In 2015, Campbell became the Miami Dolphins' interim head coach, where he took over a 1-3 team and guided them to a 5-7 finish. Under Campbell, Miami improved eight spots in the NFL's rushing yards per game rankings and saw five Dolphins selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015. Campbell initially joined the Dolphins in 2010 as a coaching intern before overseeing the tight ends unit for five seasons (2011-15).

Campbell entered the NFL coaching ranks following an 11-year playing career with the New York Giants (1999-2002), Dallas Cowboys (2003-05), Detroit Lions (2006-08) and New Orleans Saints (2009). A third-round selection by the New York Giants in the 1999 NFL Draft, the former tight end appeared in 114 total career games (76 starts) and caught 91 passes for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns. He becomes the fifth former Lions player to be named full-time head coach for the team and the first since Joe Schmidt, who played for Detroit from 1953-65 and served as head coach from 1967-72.