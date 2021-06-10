O'HARA: Bolden making a positive impression in minicamp

Bolden was released by the 49ers during the 2018 season and signed by the Bills near the end of that season. He was released by the Bills in August of 2019, then signed by the Lions to their practice squad in December of 2019.

Bolden was on the Lions' practice squad all of 2020.

It's a tough journey for Bolden, but it's one he accepts as part of the business of football.

"It's tough on everybody in this league," Bolden said Wednesday after the second of the Lions' three minicamp practices. "With the path I've been on, I really had to rely on mental stamina. There's been a lot of ups and downs.

"The things that helped me achieve success is trying to be even keel and not let the ups or the downs change my enthusiasm every day.