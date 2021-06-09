Flowers adjusting to playing in space as an outside linebacker

"I think this game is actually transitioning to having more speed on the field," Glenn said. "When you look at those two guys (Romeo Okwara and Flowers), I think with their skill set, giving those guys a chance to play on the edge, I think it helps those guys.

"The thing I think that's underestimated about both those guys, their ability to be able to play in space. I think they have the ability to be able to do that."

It's something Flowers admits has been a little foreign to him. There's been a bit of a feeling-out process this offseason. There are a lot of moving parts in the passing game, and Flowers has been trying to focus on his keys and simplify that part of the game. But he's enjoyed learning something new and getting out of his comfort zone.