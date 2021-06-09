Flowers adjusting to playing in space as an outside linebacker

Jun 09, 2021 at 04:41 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

There is some cross-training going on at Lions minicamp practices this week for veteran edge rushers Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara. On Wednesday, the pair spent a portion of a 7-on-7 period with the defense playing outside linebacker, dropping back in coverage and working in the passing game in space. Then about halfway through the period, the pair headed back to the defensive line group to go through individual drills.

There's an expectation that Flowers, Okwara, Julian Okwara and some of the other edge players will have a much more versatile role in Aaron Glenn's new 3-4 base defense.

Glenn said he's excited about what that versatility and positional flexibility could mean for his defense.

"I think this game is actually transitioning to having more speed on the field," Glenn said. "When you look at those two guys (Romeo Okwara and Flowers), I think with their skill set, giving those guys a chance to play on the edge, I think it helps those guys.

"The thing I think that's underestimated about both those guys, their ability to be able to play in space. I think they have the ability to be able to do that."

It's something Flowers admits has been a little foreign to him. There's been a bit of a feeling-out process this offseason. There are a lot of moving parts in the passing game, and Flowers has been trying to focus on his keys and simplify that part of the game. But he's enjoyed learning something new and getting out of his comfort zone.

Glenn also knows players like Flowers and Romeo Okwara, who led Detroit with 10 sacks last year, are at their best when they're playing the role of disruptor upfront and getting after the quarterback. Glenn is simply trying to find more ways for them to be effective in that capacity.

2021 Minicamp Day 1 photos

View photos from first day of Lions minicamp on Tuesday, June 8th.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
2 / 29

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
3 / 29

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliot (42) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
4 / 29

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliot (42) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
5 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
6 / 29

Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety D'Angelo Amos (43) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
7 / 29

Detroit Lions safety D'Angelo Amos (43) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
8 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker/fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
9 / 29

Detroit Lions linebacker/fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
10 / 29

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
11 / 29

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
12 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
13 / 29

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (2) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
14 / 29

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (2) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 29

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
16 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (91) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
17 / 29

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (91) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker/fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during Mini Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
18 / 29

Detroit Lions linebacker/fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during Mini Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Mike Warren (46) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
19 / 29

Detroit Lions running back Mike Warren (46) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
20 / 29

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
21 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
22 / 29

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
23 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Sage Surratt (15) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
24 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Sage Surratt (15) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
25 / 29

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
26 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
27 / 29

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. (82) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
28 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. (82) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
29 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"I'm excited for the different schemes that I can be able to create with the guys that we have," Glenn said. "We have size, we have speed, we have length. So you could use that in a number of different directions. We can be in base and get to a personnel package that you guys will see at some point."

It's a whole new look for Detroit's defense under Glenn with the 3-4 base and a split-safety look. Glenn's still trying to figure out who can do what and who fits where, and just how versatile he can be with his packages, alignments and play calls.

"That's why I'm working now to be prepared to drop back when I have to and when the play is called," Flowers said. "When you got your hand in the dirt, you got one focus. That's the easy part and what I'm used to."

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara give their observations from Day 2 of 2021 Detroit Lions minicamp.
news

Goff taking command of Lions' new offense

Quarterback Jared Goff is enjoying working with the coaches on building the Detroit Lions' new offense.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara give their observations from Day 1 of 2021 Detroit Lions minicamp.
news

5 things to watch: Detroit Lions minicamp

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 things to watch as the Detroit Lions get ready for their three-day minicamp.
news

Swift impressing with big plays in passing game in OTAs

If what we've seen so far in OTAs is any indication, running back D'Andre Swift could be a big part of the Detroit Lions' passing game this season.
news

Walker enjoying his role in new defensive scheme

Defensive back Tracy Walker is really enjoying his role in the Detroit Lions' new defensive scheme as well as working with the new coaching staff.
news

Brockers bringing experience & production to Lions' defensive line

Veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers is bringing experience and production to the Detroit Lions' d-line.
news

TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from open OTA practice.
news

Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp talks current roster, position battles

There are a lot of changes on offense and defense in Detroit this offseason and that extends to the special teams units as well.
news

Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown's versatility standing out early in OTAs

Rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's versatility is standing out early on in Detroit Lions OTAs.
news

Oruwariye enjoying working with new defensive coaches

Third-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye is enjoying working with the new defensive coaches, and he feels like he's already grown as a player.
Advertising