TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 2 observations

Better day for offense: For the second day in a row the Lions ended practice with a competitive goal line 7-on-7 period. Tuesday, the defense clearly won the period, holding the offense out of the end zone on their first four reps and really dominating the period overall. Wednesday was a different story.
Quarterback Jared Goff and the offense scored on their first three reps. The offense as a whole scored on their first four reps. Goff hit running back D’Andre Swift (one-handed catch), tight end T.J. Hockenson and wide receiver Tyrell Williams for touchdowns on the first three reps. The offense overall clearly won the day. Fullback Jason Cabinda ended the period and practice with a touchdown grab for the offense in the back of the end zone and put an exclamation point on it with a dunk over the crossbar. – Tim Twentyman
Swift start: Swift's nimble feet and sure hands helped the offense get off to a good start in the final seven-on-seven drill. Swift made a twisting catch in the end zone with linebacker Jahlani Tavai in tight coverage. It's a sign of things to come for Swift. – Mike O'Hara
Swift double: Before that catch Swift stood out in the one-on-one passing drill. He made one catch on a sharp cut to his left, then followed it up on his next snap with a catch on a deep ball down the left sideline. Both plays looked effortless. For Swift, they probably were. – Mike O'Hara
Rudy moment: This coaching staff is all about generating competition. Head coach Dan Campbell works competitive periods into practice often. Wednesday, it was an offense vs. defense race where players had to start in three-point stance, run around a hoop and then beat the other guy to a tackling dummy. The offense won two reps and the defense won two reps, so the winner was going to be decided by two coaches.
Defensive assistant Brian Duker matched up against offensive quality control coach Steve Oliver. Duker was first to the dummy and got the Rudy treatment from the defense, who put him on their shoulders in celebration. – Tim Twentyman
Energy and juice: This coaching staff has a lot of energy, and they like to get the competitive juices flowing. Some of the best trash talk and loudest voices this week have come from the coaches.
"If you don't bring some type of energy as coaches and players ... you're just going to have another day," Campbell said this week. "You're just going to be going through the motions. There's always got to be some type of competitive spirit, energy that's been injected into the practice by somebody." – Tim Twentyman
Hockenson, double: Hockenson is primed for a big year after making his first Pro Bowl in 2020. He made a sideline catch and showed his balance and body control by cutting upfield without breaking stride. Later he caught a contested ball in the end zone during the seven-on-seven period. – Mike O'Hara
View photos from first day of Lions minicamp on Tuesday, June 8th.
Practice report: A few players didn't take part in practice Wednesday, most notably second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah, who wasn't spotted at practice. Also not practicing were: Wide receiver Damion Ratley, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, defensive end Austin Bryant and safety Jerry Jacobs. – Tim Twentyman
Tight end depth: There is competition for backup spots at tight end, and rookie free agent Brock Wright of Notre Dame didn't hurt his cause with a good catch down the left numbers. Every play means something. – Mike O'Hara
Returning kicks: Detroit's special teams moved from working on punt and punt return Tuesday to kickoff and kickoff return Wednesday. Returning kickoffs for the Lions were: Wide receiver Kalif Raymond, wide receiver Victor Bolden, wide receiver Tom Kennedy, Swift and running back Jamaal Williams. – Tim Twentyman