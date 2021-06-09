TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 2 observations

Better day for offense: For the second day in a row the Lions ended practice with a competitive goal line 7-on-7 period. Tuesday, the defense clearly won the period, holding the offense out of the end zone on their first four reps and really dominating the period overall. Wednesday was a different story.

Quarterback Jared Goff and the offense scored on their first three reps. The offense as a whole scored on their first four reps. Goff hit running back D’Andre Swift (one-handed catch), tight end T.J. Hockenson and wide receiver Tyrell Williams for touchdowns on the first three reps. The offense overall clearly won the day. Fullback Jason Cabinda ended the period and practice with a touchdown grab for the offense in the back of the end zone and put an exclamation point on it with a dunk over the crossbar. – Tim Twentyman