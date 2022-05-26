Melifonwu taking some reps at safety during OTAs

"It takes not only new technique, but it starts in here (pointing to his heart)," Harris said. "It starts in your heart and takes a lot of courage to do that. To be able to expose yourself to new situations and a whole new set of responsibilities and be willing to take that task on. Iffy is one of the guys who didn't think twice about it ... and I think he's doing a great job."

It's a good opportunity for Melifonwu to expand his skillset and show coaches just how versatile he can be. His focus heading into his second season is to first stay healthy, but also to sharpen his technique.

"I feel like it was a lot of watching film," he said. "Self-correction. Even going back to training camp one-on-ones, in-season one-on-ones and I had a cutup made of just me with my press reps and coverage reps. It was just a lot of focusing on me and my technique."