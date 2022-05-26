TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 1 observations

Okudah sighting: Third-year cornerback Jeff Okudah has kept us pretty up to date on his recovery from Achilles surgery last year through his social media channels. It was good to see Okudah on the field taking part in team walkthrough periods and individual periods. It looks like he could be trending for an increase in his workload by the start of training camp. The Lions' defense will be much better in 2022 if the former No. 3 overall pick can get past the injuries that have plagued him his first two seasons. – Tim Twentyman