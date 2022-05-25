Lions offseason questions: Breakout player

We saw what Hockenson can do in a full season in 2020 when he made the Pro Bowl. And while we saw flashes of that Pro Bowl player last season, Hockenson wasn't as consistent and drew a lot of opponent coverage. Injuries also played a factor as he suffered a season-ending hand injury in December that required surgery.

I think we'll see Hockenson get back to his Pro Bowl form this year, with the potential to surpass his career season totals of receptions (67), yards (723) and touchdowns (6) set in 2020.