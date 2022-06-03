O'HARA: After a successful prove-it year, Harris is ready to prove it again

The Lions have made a significant change on defense, replacing the 3-4 read-and-react front they played last season with an attacking 4-3 base defense.

That plays into Harris' strength and allows him to rely more on his quickness.

Reconstructing the defense, which last season had only 30 sacks – third fewest in the league – was a major offseason project.

"I'm comfortable with whatever we do," Harris said. "The coaches are going to put me in the right position. The guys around me are going to do their job. Likewise, I'm going to do my job.

"If the coaches put you in the right position, and everybody does their job, how can you not succeed? At that point, it's all on you. That's something we have to take on ourselves.