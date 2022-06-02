Okudah working his way back from Achilles injury

And then the Lions' win against Minnesota Week 13, their first win of the season last year after starting 0-11, was a bittersweet moment for Okudah. He loved that his team won, but he wished he could have been a part of it.

"I know all the work these guys put in and I could only imagine how great that moment felt, because it felt great for me and I wasn't even playing," Okudah said.

But fast forward months ahead and Okudah is in a very different place both physically and mentally. He's eight months removed from surgery and taking part in OTAs in limited fashion, and looking pretty good doing it. The Lions are taking a cautious approach with him, limiting him to team and walkthrough periods, but Okudah is in a much better place right now.

Okudah did his research on Achilles tears, and came across other athletes who have suffered through it. He got in contact with NBA stars John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins, two players who suffered Achilles injuries and returned to play.