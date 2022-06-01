Lions offseason questions: Under-the-radar player to watch

Mike O'Hara: Tight end Brock Wright

There are no sure things in this category. That's why they are under the radar. Wright is my candidate.

T.J. Hockenson is the alpha dog among the Lions' tight ends. Let's settle that right now. He has proven that in his three seasons with the Lions, with a Pro Bowl appearance in the 2020 season. The only question for Hockenson is staying healthy. He finished two of his first three seasons on injured reserve, including missing the last six games in 2021.

Quality depth is important at all positions, and tight end is no exception. That's where Wright comes into play. He showed last year he can provide depth with a solid performance when called on.

As an undrafted rookie from Notre Dame, Wright made the Lions' practice squad in training camp and was promoted to the active roster after the first six games. He played 10 games with five starts. He had 12 catches for 117 yards and two TDs. At 6-5 and 259 pounds, Wright has the size to be a competent blocker.