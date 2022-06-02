TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 2 observations

Goff sharp: Quarterback Jared Goff was sharp during Thursday's open OTA practice, fitting a number of passes in tight windows and connecting on some big plays to both DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds. Goff started the first team period 4-for-4 with two really nice throws to Chark and tight end Shane Zylstra. He made some throws in 7-on-7s that warranted a high five from head coach Dan Campbell. Goff and Chark made a few connections in both team and 7-on-7 drills. They seem to be building a nice rapport. – Tim Twentyman
Boyle not as sharp: While Goff was slinging it pretty good Thursday, backup QB Tim Boyle threw an interception to rookie safety Kerby Joseph, missed a couple other throws and just seemed a little off Thursday. He was visibly frustrated coming off the field after one two-minute team rep where he threw behind wide receiver Kalif Raymond and was sacked twice in a four-play-and-out series. – Tim Twentyman
View photos from Day 4 of Detroit Lions OTA practices on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Allen Park, Mich.
Footwork: Amon-Ra St. Brown showed how good his hands are with 90 catches in his rookie season. But that's not the only thing that makes him so effective. He stopped in his tracks and reversed course on a comeback pattern to get wide open for a reception. Just another valuable trait in his skillset. – Mike O'Hara
Rookie pick: Joseph read a pass play perfectly to break on the ball to make the interception on a short pass over the middle. A third-round draft pick from Illinois, Joseph had five career interceptions for the Illini – all in 2021. – Mike O'Hara
Lighten the mood: Veteran running back Jamaal Williams knows how to lighten the mood at practice with his jovial personality. As special teams coordinator Dave Fipp was running a portion of practice, Williams got behind Fipp as he was walking down the middle of the field giving instructions. Williams began dancing and walking behind Fipp the whole time. When Fipp finally turned around, Williams tried to walk it off, but Fipp knew what was up. He smiled, Williams smiled, and back to work they went. – Tim Twentyman
Test of Will: Will Harris, who began the conversion from safety to cornerback during the 2021 season, made a diving breakup on Goff's deep pass meant for St. Brown. The play drew cheers as Harris trotted off the field and high fives when he reached the sideline. Harris made a similar play last week in an OTA practice that was open to the media. – Mike O'Hara
Competitive period: Campbell likes to mix in some competitive situations into practice. Thursday's scenario gave the offense the ball at their own 38-yard line with one minute on the clock down 24-20 with one timeout. The first-team offense, led by Goff, moved the ball to the opposing 35-yard line on a terrific throw from Goff to Reynolds with about 12 seconds left, but the defense ended the drill when defensive end Jashon Cornell was credited with a sack.
Boyle and the second-team offense didn't record a first down and their series also ended with a sack. Speaking of sacks, in the two open OTA practices so far, it's noticeable how much more Detroit's front is affecting the quarterback. – Tim Twentyman
Big impression: Both Campbell and defensive line coach Todd Wash have talked this offseason about the work and dedication second-year defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike put in this offseason to transform his body. I can tell you it wasn't just lip service. Onwuzurike walked past me Thursday and the guy looks jacked. He was also really fluid watching him during defensive line drills, a couple times getting a clap from Wash for the rep he put in. – Tim Twentyman