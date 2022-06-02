TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 2 observations

Competitive period: Campbell likes to mix in some competitive situations into practice. Thursday's scenario gave the offense the ball at their own 38-yard line with one minute on the clock down 24-20 with one timeout. The first-team offense, led by Goff, moved the ball to the opposing 35-yard line on a terrific throw from Goff to Reynolds with about 12 seconds left, but the defense ended the drill when defensive end Jashon Cornell was credited with a sack.

Boyle and the second-team offense didn't record a first down and their series also ended with a sack. Speaking of sacks, in the two open OTA practices so far, it's noticeable how much more Detroit's front is affecting the quarterback. – Tim Twentyman

Big impression: Both Campbell and defensive line coach Todd Wash have talked this offseason about the work and dedication second-year defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike put in this offseason to transform his body. I can tell you it wasn't just lip service. Onwuzurike walked past me Thursday and the guy looks jacked. He was also really fluid watching him during defensive line drills, a couple times getting a clap from Wash for the rep he put in. – Tim Twentyman