O'HARA: A history of who's been available at 41

Second round does not mean second hand discards in the NFL draft, and Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes will have options available for players and positions to target in the second round of the 2021 draft.
A look at the last 10 drafts shows that those should be good options for the Lions with No. 41. That spot has produced 1,000-yard rushers, offensive linemen who started as rookies, a wide receiver still producing at a high level and other players.
Following is a list of players drafted with the 41st pick in the last 10 years:
2020: RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, by Colts
Stats line: Played 15 regular-season games with 13 starts and lead all rookie running backs in rushing yards (1,138) and rushing TDs (11).
Bottom line: Developed into the workhorse back he was in college. Helped lead the Colts' playoff run with 820 yards rushing in the last seven games, with 30 carries for 253 yards and two TDs in the regular-season finale vs. Jacksonville.
2019: OT Dalton Risner, Kansas State, by Broncos
Stats line: Risner was converted to guard by the Broncos and has started every game for two seasons. He has been penalized only three times, all as a rookie.
Bottom line: The Broncos have had a solid running game, led by Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay.
2018: OLB Harold Landry, Boston College, by Titans
Stats line: 19 sacks in three seasons, second among 2018 draftees only to 20.5 by Denver's Bradley Chubb, drafted fifth overall.
Bottom line: A durable productive player. Missed only one game in three seasons and started every game the last two.
2017: RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State, by Vikings
Stats line: 3,663 yards rushing despite injury issues, the most for any back in the 2017 draft class.
Bottom line: A standout in a star-studded class of running backs that included Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey. Seven backs in the 2017 class have combined to make 11 Pro Bowls. Cook has made two.
2016: ILB Reggie Ragland, Alabama, by Bills
Stats line: The first of 10 inside linebackers to be drafted in 2016. Played 58 games with 38 starts for the Bills, Chiefs and Lions.
Bottom line: A high-energy player. Missed his rookie season because of a training camp injury, then traded in camp to the Chiefs in 2017. Signed with the Lions in 2020 and played 16 games with six starts. A journeyman, whose journey began early.
2015: TE/WR Devin Funchess, Michigan, by Panthers
Stats line: In five years, first four with the Panthers, 164 catches with a high of 63 in 2017.
Bottom line: Drafted as an undersized tight end but primarily a wide receiver in the pros. After four years with Carolina, he signed with the Colts in 2019 and spent most of the year on injured reserve. Opted out in 2020 after signing with the Packers.
2014: DB Lamarcus Joyner, Florida State, by Rams
Stats line: Played 95 career games with 58 starts, switching between cornerback and safety. Four career picks, with three in 2017.
Bottom line: Has played in four cities -- St. Louis, Los Angeles, Oakland and Las Vegas -- for two teams, the Rams and Raiders.
2013: WR Robert Woods, Southern Cal, by Bills
Stats line: Divided his eight NFL seasons evenly -- first four with the Bills, last four with the Rams. Has 525 career catches, 6,521 yards and 31 TDs. DeAndre Hopkins, drafted 27th overall, is the only receiver in the 2013 class with more of each category. A lot more, in fact.
Bottom line: A solid, steady, productive pro from his rookie season on. Still producing, as shown by 85, 90 and 90 catches for the last three seasons.
2012: OT Cordy Glenn, Georgia, by Bills
Stats line: A big (6-6, 345), powerful man who started 72 of 80 games at left tackle in his first five seasons, all with the Bills. Limited to six games in 2017 because of foot injuries.
Last two seasons with the Bengals, was released by the team in 2020.
Bottom line: The Bills got five years of good service from Glenn. The Bengals got one good year (2018).
2011: DE Jarvis Jenkins, Clemson, by Washington
Stats line: 50 starts in 98 games with four teams. Four of his seven career sacks were with the Bears in 2015.
Bottom line: Jenkins played double-digit games in his first four seasons and had double-digit starts in three of them. He played double-digit games with only one start for the Chiefs in 2017, which proved to be his last season.