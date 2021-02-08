O'HARA: A history of who's been available at 41

2013: WR Robert Woods, Southern Cal, by Bills

Stats line: Divided his eight NFL seasons evenly -- first four with the Bills, last four with the Rams. Has 525 career catches, 6,521 yards and 31 TDs. DeAndre Hopkins, drafted 27th overall, is the only receiver in the 2013 class with more of each category. A lot more, in fact.

Bottom line: A solid, steady, productive pro from his rookie season on. Still producing, as shown by 85, 90 and 90 catches for the last three seasons.

2012: OT Cordy Glenn, Georgia, by Bills

Stats line: A big (6-6, 345), powerful man who started 72 of 80 games at left tackle in his first five seasons, all with the Bills. Limited to six games in 2017 because of foot injuries.

Last two seasons with the Bengals, was released by the team in 2020.

Bottom line: The Bills got five years of good service from Glenn. The Bengals got one good year (2018).

2011: DE Jarvis Jenkins, Clemson, by Washington

Stats line: 50 starts in 98 games with four teams. Four of his seven career sacks were with the Bears in 2015.