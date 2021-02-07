Lions Legend Calvin Johnson elected to Hall of Fame

From his rookie season in 2007 through his final game in 2015, Megatron was special, and not just on the football field.

He was a quiet superstar, one who drew attention to himself with his play. He was revered by teammates for his all-out competitiveness on the field and his lack of ego away from it.

"One of the best athletes I've ever seen in my life," said former Lions teammate Dan Orlovsky, now a top NFL analyst for ESPN. "One of the most motivated I've ever seen.

"One of the best souls I've ever been around."

Johnson opened his career in style and ended it the same.

In his first game, Johnson caught four passes for 70 yards and one touchdown on a 16-yard catch in a 36-21 road win over the Oakland Raiders on opening day of 2007.

He closed out his career in the final regular-season game of 2015 with a performance that was worthy of a curtain call.

He had 10 catches for 137 yards and one TD. His final catch was a six-yard gain on third and five that clinched a 24-20 road win over the Bears.

There were signs late in the year that the 2015 season would be his last, but Johnson avoided talking specifically about his future in his weekly interviews, either midweek or after games.

He ended all doubt by announcing his retirement in March of 2016, in time for the Lions to go ahead with plans to sign free agents.

In between his first and last games, Johnson wove together a career that was an unending highlight stream of acrobatic catches -- diving for balls, or leaping high above one, two, three or more defenders to make a circus catch.

Whatever it took, he went after the ball -- and came down with it more often that not.

As a three-year player at Georgia Tech, he gave a preview of what was to come with 178 career catches, 28 TDs and an average of 16.4 yards per catch.

He had another quality that NFL executives covet -- high character.

His head coach at Georgia Tech, Chan Gailey, once referred to the future pro star as being "as close to can't miss" as any pro prospect he'd every seen. Gailey had a long career that included stops as an assistant and head coach in both college and the NFL.

Johnson was a prospect without a blemish, and the Lions had the good fortune of being able to draft him with the second pick in the first round.

Johnson had a solid rookie season, with 49 catches for 756 yards and four TDs. It was a good start, with greatness on the immediate horizon.

He blossomed in 2008, despite playing on a Lions team that went 0-16. He had 78 catches for 1,331 yards and a league-leading 12 TDs.