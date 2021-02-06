TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects to watch during pre-draft process

5. Penei Sewell, T, Oregon

Not sure Sewell would get by the Bengals at No. 5, who'll likely be looking for help protecting Burrow, but if he gets to seven, he could certainly be in play. Imagine coming away with arguably the best offensive line prospect in this draft, and have bookend tackles in Sewell and Taylor Decker for the foreseeable future. Halapoulivaati Vaitai showed this past year he could slide inside and play guard.

6. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

It was an up and down season for Fields in 2020, but we saw the raw potential in that six-touchdown performance against Clemson in the College Football Playoffs semifinal. Fields has a strong arm to make plays down the field, and he can make plays with his feet too. In a full season in 2019, Fields topped 3,000 yards passing with 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also rushed for 10 touchdowns. He had 22 passing touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games this season, plus five rushing touchdowns.

7. Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami