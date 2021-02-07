Johnson on what it means to be a member of the Hall of Fame

In response to a question near the end of the session, Johnson indicated that a reconciliation with Lions management might be at hand. They have been at odds since Johnson retired in March of 2016.

Conversations with Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp are leading to a mending of fences, Johnson said.

"I really do hope it does," Johnson said. "It's been good to get to know her and have face to face conversations. I think that we're moving in the right direction."

Voting on the Class of 2021 was done virtually on Jan. 19.

To remain within NFL protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic, HOF President and CEO Dave Baker traveled the country to produce videos of him informing players that they were voted into the Hall. The videos were used in the NFL honors show on CBS Saturday night.