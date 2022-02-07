O'HARA: A history of who's been available at 2

The Detroit Lions are sitting in a good spot to continue to build their roster with the second pick overall in the 2022 draft, but as history shows there are no guarantees.
A look back at the last 10 drafts shows that injuries have cut short the careers of some players drafted second overall, and others have failed to live up to their high draft position.
Following is a look at how teams have fared with the second draft pick from 2012 to 2021.
2012: Baylor QB Robert Griffin III, by Washington.
Two future NFL stars were drafted with the first two picks, and Griffin got equal billing with Andrew Luck, who went to the Colts with the first pick. Griffin made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, throwing 20 TD passes against five picks and running for 815 yards and seven TDs. He had a 9-6 won-loss record. Injuries took a toll early -- as they did later for Luck.
Bottom line: Injuries limited Griffin to 56 games in a career that ended in 2020 as a backup with Baltimore.
Luck played 86 games over six seasons and made four Pro Bowls. His last season was 2018.
2013: Texas A&M OT Luke Joeckel, by Jaguars.
A left tackle in college, the Jaguars initially put Joeckel at right tackle. He quickly proved he was no Penei Sewell, who played right and left tackle as a rookie with the Detroit Lions and was good at both. Joeckel went back to left tackle in 2014. His next move was across country in 2017 to Seattle, where he played 11 games in his final season.
Bottom line: The 2013 draft was a good one. It included defensive end Ziggy Ansah, who went fifth to the Lions. Ansah ate up guys like Jocekel on his way to the quarterback.
2014: Auburn OT Greg Robinson, by Rams.
After three unspectacular seasons as the starting left tackle, the Rams moved Robinson to guard and right tackle -- and then traded him to the Lions for a sixth-round draft pick. Robinson started six games in his only season with the Lions. He ended his career after playing the next two seasons in Cleveland.
Bottom line: In a draft deep in talent -- 13 of the first 17 players drafted made at least one Pro Bowl -- Robinson might have been the biggest disappointment.
2015: Oregon QB Marcus Mariota, by Titans.
A 29-32 won-loss record in five seasons with the Titans and a backup with Las Vegas the last two seasons. Athletic -- more than 350 yards rushing in three of his first five seasons -- but prone to interceptions. He has 77 TD passes vs. 45 interceptions for his career.
Bottom line: Mariota and Jameis Winston, drafted first overall to the Bucs, were the only quarterbacks drafted in the first two rounds in what was not a banner year for quarterbacks.
2016: North Dakota State QB Carson Wentz, by Eagles.
Drafted behind QB Jared Goff (Rams) and ahead of DE Joey Bosa, Wentz had ups, downs and injuries in five seasons with the Eagles. He started all 16 games as a rookie and was the full-time starter, when healthy, all five years before being traded to the Colts in 2021. He made one Pro Bowl (2017) -- the season the Eagles won the Super Bowl while Wentz was out with an injury.
Bottom line: Wentz has unquestioned ability but questionable decision making and consistency of performance. He played poorly in a loss to the Jaguars in the last game of 2021 that kept the Colts out of the playoffs.
2017: North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky, by Bears.
A tough, competitive player who led the Bears to a 12-4 record and the NFC North title in 2019. It was his best season -- 24 TD passes, 12 interceptions. The Bears also made the playoffs in 2020 as a Wild Card with an 8-8 record. Trubisky spent 2021 as a backup with Buffalo.
Bottom line: Trubisky had a 29-21 record as a starter in Chicago, but he was cursed by the star QBs drafted after him in 2018: Patrick Mahomes (10th), Deshaun Watson (12th).
2018: Penn State RB Saquon Barkley, by Giants.
An amazing talent at a high-risk position. Both have been on full display in his four seasons. Barkley rushed for 1,308 yards and had 721 receiving playing all 16 games as a rookie. He's missed 21 games since then, including 14 in 2020 because of a knee injury. His 2021 stats show the toll that injuries have taken: 593 yards rushing and 3.7 yards per carry compared to 5.0 per carry as a rookie.
Bottom line: Drafting running backs is risky. Rashaad Penny, taken 27th overall in 2018, has played 37 of 65 games in four seasons, with 1,572 yards rushing. Nick Chubb, taken 35th overall by Cleveland, has played 58 games and rushed for 4,816 with 1,259 in 14 games in 2021.
2019: Ohio State DE Nick Bosa, by 49ers.
The 49ers got a premier pass rusher, with nine sacks as a rookie and 15.5 in 2021. Bosa played only two games in 2020 because of a knee injury. He has 36 tackles for loss and 57 QB hits in his two healthy seasons.
Bottom line: Two good defensive players were drafted behind Bosa -- DT Quinnen Williams (third ) and LB Devin White (fifth). The 49ers should have no regrets taking Bosa.
2020: Ohio State DE Chase Young, by Commanders.
Head coach Ron Rivera made it known from the beginning that he was not interested in trading down to get extra picks. He wanted Young, and he produced in his rookie year with 7.5 sacks and a Pro Bowl berth. A season-ending knee injury limited Young to nine games in 2021.
Bottom line: The 2020 draft was not deep at the top in pass rushers. Next off the board at the position was K'Lavon Chaisson of LSU. He has two sacks in 31 games. Rivera was right to hold firm and draft Young.
2021: BYU QB Zach Wilson, by Jets.
He missed four starts midseason because of injuries but played the last seven and finished on an upswing with 5 TD passes, 2 interceptions. Overall, he had 9 TD passes, 11 picks and a 55.6-percent completion rate.
Bottom line: Wilson could benefit from adding beef to his slender (6-2, 214) frame, and from the talent the Jets can add with the fourth and 10th picks in the first round of this year's draft. The Jets made a good pick for this point in their development .