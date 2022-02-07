O'HARA: A history of who's been available at 2

2016: North Dakota State QB Carson Wentz, by Eagles.

Drafted behind QB Jared Goff (Rams) and ahead of DE Joey Bosa, Wentz had ups, downs and injuries in five seasons with the Eagles. He started all 16 games as a rookie and was the full-time starter, when healthy, all five years before being traded to the Colts in 2021. He made one Pro Bowl (2017) -- the season the Eagles won the Super Bowl while Wentz was out with an injury.

Bottom line: Wentz has unquestioned ability but questionable decision making and consistency of performance. He played poorly in a loss to the Jaguars in the last game of 2021 that kept the Colts out of the playoffs.

2017: North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky, by Bears.

A tough, competitive player who led the Bears to a 12-4 record and the NFC North title in 2019. It was his best season -- 24 TD passes, 12 interceptions. The Bears also made the playoffs in 2020 as a Wild Card with an 8-8 record. Trubisky spent 2021 as a backup with Buffalo.

Bottom line: Trubisky had a 29-21 record as a starter in Chicago, but he was cursed by the star QBs drafted after him in 2018: Patrick Mahomes (10th), Deshaun Watson (12th).

2018: Penn State RB Saquon Barkley, by Giants.

An amazing talent at a high-risk position. Both have been on full display in his four seasons. Barkley rushed for 1,308 yards and had 721 receiving playing all 16 games as a rookie. He's missed 21 games since then, including 14 in 2020 because of a knee injury. His 2021 stats show the toll that injuries have taken: 593 yards rushing and 3.7 yards per carry compared to 5.0 per carry as a rookie.