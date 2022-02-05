TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed at Senior Bowl practices

Feb 05, 2022 at 08:44 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

MOBILE – The Senior Bowl practices have concluded, and the only thing left for the players to do is strap it up on Saturday and play the game.

The key part of the week for NFL talent evaluators were the three days of practices and player interviews.

So who stood out during practice this week? Here are 10 players who caught my eye:

1. EDGE Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

Length, power, speed and a plethora of pass-rush moves, Johnson showed it all off this week in Mobile. He was arguably the most dominant defensive player, and should hear his name come off the board somewhere in the first round of this year's NFL Draft.

2. QB Malik Willis, Liberty

This week was important for Willis to show he could play well against better competition. He certainly showed that and more. He made a case for being the best quarterback in Mobile this week. He's got a strong arm, showed accuracy and he can use his legs as a weapon.

2022 Senior Bowl practice photos: Thursday, Feb 3

View photos from the third day of practice at the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 114

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
SMU wide receiver Danny Gray during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 114

SMU wide receiver Danny Gray during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 114

Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 114

Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 114

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 114

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall, Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 114

Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall, Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 114

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 114

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell & Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 114

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell & Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Chief of Staff/Head Coach Administration Kevin Anderson during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 114

Detroit Lions Chief of Staff/Head Coach Administration Kevin Anderson during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant Don Muhlbach, Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 114

Detroit Lions Special Assistant Don Muhlbach, Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 114

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 114

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 114

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 114

Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 114

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 114

UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 114

UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Ole Miss OLB Sam Williams during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 114

Ole Miss OLB Sam Williams during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 114

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 114

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 114

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 114

Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 114

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Toledo safety Tycen Anderson during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 114

Toledo safety Tycen Anderson during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 114

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann, Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 114

Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann, Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 114

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 114

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond, UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 114

Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond, UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 114

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida running back Dameon Pierce during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 114

Florida running back Dameon Pierce during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jesse Giambra during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 114

Jesse Giambra during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
LSU linebacker Damone Clark during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 114

LSU linebacker Damone Clark during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 114

Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 114

South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 114

Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Appalachian State linebacker D'Marco Jackson during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 114

Appalachian State linebacker D'Marco Jackson during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 114

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 114

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 114

Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 114

Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 114

Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tennessee Velus Jones Jr., Detroit Lions Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Seth Ryan during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 114

Tennessee Velus Jones Jr., Detroit Lions Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Seth Ryan during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
SMU wide receiver Danny Gray during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 114

SMU wide receiver Danny Gray during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann, Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 114

Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann, Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 114

Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 114

Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 114

Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 114

LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 114

Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Ole Miss OLB Sam Williams during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 114

Ole Miss OLB Sam Williams during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash, Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
54 / 114

Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash, Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
55 / 114

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
56 / 114

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
57 / 114

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
58 / 114

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
59 / 114

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Kentucky offensive lineman Luke Fortner during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
60 / 114

Kentucky offensive lineman Luke Fortner during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Kentucky offensive lineman Luke Fortner, Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
61 / 114

Kentucky offensive lineman Luke Fortner, Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
62 / 114

Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Seth Ryan during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
63 / 114

Detroit Lions Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Seth Ryan during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
64 / 114

Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
SMU wide receiver Danny Gray during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
65 / 114

SMU wide receiver Danny Gray during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
66 / 114

Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
67 / 114

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
68 / 114

Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
69 / 114

Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
70 / 114

San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
SMU tight end Grant Calcaterra during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
71 / 114

SMU tight end Grant Calcaterra during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Co-Director of Player Engagement Sean Pugh, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
72 / 114

Detroit Lions Co-Director of Player Engagement Sean Pugh, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
73 / 114

UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
74 / 114

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Quality Control Coach Tanner Engstrand during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
75 / 114

Detroit Lions Offensive Quality Control Coach Tanner Engstrand during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
76 / 114

Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
77 / 114

UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
78 / 114

Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Texas cornerback Josh Thompson during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
79 / 114

Texas cornerback Josh Thompson during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
80 / 114

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Co-Director of Player Engagement Sean Pugh, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
81 / 114

Detroit Lions Co-Director of Player Engagement Sean Pugh, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
82 / 114

UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Toledo safety Tycen Anderson during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
83 / 114

Toledo safety Tycen Anderson during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Austin White during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
84 / 114

Austin White during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
85 / 114

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
86 / 114

LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
87 / 114

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
SMU tight end Grant Calcaterra during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
88 / 114

SMU tight end Grant Calcaterra during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
89 / 114

Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
90 / 114

Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Quality Control Coach Steve Oliver during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
91 / 114

Detroit Lions Offensive Quality Control Coach Steve Oliver during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
92 / 114

South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
93 / 114

Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
94 / 114

Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
95 / 114

UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
96 / 114

Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
97 / 114

San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
98 / 114

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
99 / 114

Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
100 / 114

Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Morris Henry during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
101 / 114

Detroit Lions Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Morris Henry during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
102 / 114

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
103 / 114

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant Coach Brian Duker during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
104 / 114

Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant Coach Brian Duker during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp & Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
105 / 114

Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp & Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Kentucky offensive lineman Luke Fortner during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
106 / 114

Kentucky offensive lineman Luke Fortner during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
107 / 114

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Kentucky safety Yusuf Corker Detroit Lions Special Assistant Don Muhlbach, during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
108 / 114

Kentucky safety Yusuf Corker Detroit Lions Special Assistant Don Muhlbach, during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
109 / 114

Detroit Lions Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Arkansas long snapper Jordan Silver during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
110 / 114

Arkansas long snapper Jordan Silver during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
111 / 114

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
112 / 114

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia punter Jake Camarda during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
113 / 114

Georgia punter Jake Camarda during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
114 / 114

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl practice on February 3, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
3. DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Winfrey showed power and disruption this week. He was dominant in one-on-one pass-rush drills and carried that over to team drills. He was arguably the best player on the field for the National Team at Wednesday's practice. He was nearly un-blockable.

4. WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Like Willis, it was a big week for Watson to prove he could keep up with better competition. He's got a long frame at 6-foot-4 and uses his length to his advantage. He's a smooth route runner with soft hands. He was the most consistent receiver down in Mobile through the three days of practices.

5. QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

When teams look at quarterback play they want to see consistency. That was Pickett all week. He's got a good arm and just knows where to go with the football. I though his best practice was Thursday, when he carved up the National Team defense in the red zone. He might be the most ready to play signal caller in the group.

6. DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

He was really good in pass-rush drills, showing off terrific bend and flexibility for a man his size. He's got a nice combination of power and quickness in his skill set and could give teams a little bit of pass rush from the interior at the next level.

7. EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

His statistics don't fly off the page (7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season), but his power and bull rush really stood out this week. He's got good length and uses that leverage to his advantage to win one-on-one matchups. He helped himself this week and should be a solid Day 2 pick.

8. DT Travis Jones, Connecticut

Jones knows how to use his big frame (6-4, 326) to his advantage. He's a physical freak with terrific power. There weren't many offensive linemen that could stand their ground and anchor against Jones this week.

2022 Senior Bowl practice photos: Wednesday, Feb 2

View photos from the second day of practice at the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 150

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 150

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter, Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 150

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter, Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 150

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Inside Linebackers Coach Mark DeLeone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 150

Detroit Lions Inside Linebackers Coach Mark DeLeone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 150

Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 150

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 150

Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Seth Ryan, Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 150

Detroit Lions Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Seth Ryan, Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 150

Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
UTSA offensive lineman Spencer Burford during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 150

UTSA offensive lineman Spencer Burford during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida International running back D'Vonte Price during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 150

Florida International running back D'Vonte Price during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 150

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 150

South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 150

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum, Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 150

Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum, Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida running back Dameon Pierce during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 150

Florida running back Dameon Pierce during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 150

Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 150

Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 150

Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 150

Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 150

Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick, Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 150

Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick, Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 150

Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum, Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 150

Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum, Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum, Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 150

Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum, Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 150

Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger, Toledo safety Tycen Anderson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 150

San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger, Toledo safety Tycen Anderson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 150

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 150

Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum, Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 150

Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum, Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 150

Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Kentucky offensive lineman Luke Fortner during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 150

Kentucky offensive lineman Luke Fortner during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 150

Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 150

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions WCF Minority Coaching Assistant DeOn'tae Pannell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 150

Detroit Lions WCF Minority Coaching Assistant DeOn'tae Pannell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Louisiana offensive lineman Max Mitchell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 150

Louisiana offensive lineman Max Mitchell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 150

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 150

Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 150

Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Louisiana offensive lineman Max Mitchell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 150

Louisiana offensive lineman Max Mitchell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 150

Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 150

Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 150

Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 150

South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford, Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 150

Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford, Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tennessee wide receive Velus Jones Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 150

Tennessee wide receive Velus Jones Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 150

Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida International running back D'Vonte Price during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 150

Florida International running back D'Vonte Price during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley, Florida International running back D'Vonte Price, South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 150

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley, Florida International running back D'Vonte Price, South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 150

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 150

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
54 / 150

Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
55 / 150

Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
56 / 150

Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
57 / 150

Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia Tech linebacker Tariq Carpenter during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
58 / 150

Georgia Tech linebacker Tariq Carpenter during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
59 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Director of Football Research David Corrao, Virginia Tech linebacker Lecitus Smith during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
60 / 150

Detroit Lions Director of Football Research David Corrao, Virginia Tech linebacker Lecitus Smith during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
61 / 150

Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Director of Football Research David Corrao, Virginia Tech linebacker Lecitus Smith during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
62 / 150

Detroit Lions Director of Football Research David Corrao, Virginia Tech linebacker Lecitus Smith during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
63 / 150

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Inside Linebackers Coach Mark DeLeone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
64 / 150

Detroit Lions Inside Linebackers Coach Mark DeLeone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida State offensive lineman Jermaine Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
65 / 150

Florida State offensive lineman Jermaine Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
66 / 150

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
67 / 150

Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
68 / 150

Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
69 / 150

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
70 / 150

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
71 / 150

LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amare Barno during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
72 / 150

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amare Barno during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
73 / 150

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Ole Miss linebacker Sam Williams during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
74 / 150

Ole Miss linebacker Sam Williams during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida State defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
75 / 150

Florida State defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
76 / 150

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
77 / 150

South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
78 / 150

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
79 / 150

Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
80 / 150

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
81 / 150

Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
82 / 150

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Texas A&M safety Leon O'Neal during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
83 / 150

Texas A&M safety Leon O'Neal during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
84 / 150

UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
85 / 150

Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Ole Miss linebacker Sam Williams during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
86 / 150

Ole Miss linebacker Sam Williams during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
87 / 150

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
88 / 150

Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
89 / 150

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Arkansas defensive tackle John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
90 / 150

Arkansas defensive tackle John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
91 / 150

LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida State defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
92 / 150

Florida State defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
93 / 150

UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
94 / 150

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
95 / 150

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
96 / 150

Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
97 / 150

San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
98 / 150

Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jesse Giambra during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
99 / 150

Jesse Giambra during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
100 / 150

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
101 / 150

Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant Don Muhlbach during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
102 / 150

Detroit Lions Special Assistant Don Muhlbach during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
103 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Coach Stephen Thomas, Jesse Giambra during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
104 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Coach Stephen Thomas, Jesse Giambra during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Assistant Athletic Trainer Billy Langston during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
105 / 150

Assistant Athletic Trainer Billy Langston during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
106 / 150

Detroit Lions Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
107 / 150

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Chief of Staff/Head Coach Administration Kevin Anderson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
108 / 150

Detroit Lions Chief of Staff/Head Coach Administration Kevin Anderson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
109 / 150

Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
110 / 150

Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
111 / 150

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
112 / 150

Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tim O'Neill during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
113 / 150

Tim O'Neill during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
114 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
115 / 150

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Morris Henry during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
116 / 150

Detroit Lions Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Morris Henry during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
117 / 150

Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
UTSA offensive lineman Spencer Burford during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
118 / 150

UTSA offensive lineman Spencer Burford during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
119 / 150

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
120 / 150

Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Seth Ryan during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
121 / 150

Detroit Lions Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Seth Ryan during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Director of Football Research David Corrao during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
122 / 150

Detroit Lions Director of Football Research David Corrao during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
123 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Director of Football Research David Corrao during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
124 / 150

Detroit Lions Director of Football Research David Corrao during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
125 / 150

Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant Coach Brian Duker during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
126 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant Coach Brian Duker during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
127 / 150

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
128 / 150

Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Memphis offensive lineman Dylan Parham, Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer, during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
129 / 150

Memphis offensive lineman Dylan Parham, Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer, during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman, Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
130 / 150

Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman, Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Louisiana offensive lineman Max Mitchell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
131 / 150

Louisiana offensive lineman Max Mitchell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant Coach Brian Duker during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
132 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant Coach Brian Duker during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
133 / 150

Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
134 / 150

Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Inside Linebackers Coach Mark DeLeone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
135 / 150

Detroit Lions Inside Linebackers Coach Mark DeLeone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
136 / 150

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
137 / 150

Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
138 / 150

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Ole Miss linebacker Sam Williams Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
139 / 150

Ole Miss linebacker Sam Williams Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
140 / 150

Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida State defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
141 / 150

Florida State defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
142 / 150

Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
143 / 150

Detroit Lions Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
144 / 150

Detroit Lions Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
145 / 150

Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Coach Stephen Thomas during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
146 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Coach Stephen Thomas during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
147 / 150

Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
148 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Coach Stephen Thomas during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
149 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Coach Stephen Thomas during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Coach Stephen Thomas during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
150 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Coach Stephen Thomas during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
9. RB Dameon Pierce, Florida

Pierce carried the ball just 100 times last year for the Gators, but he averaged 5.7 yards per rush and scored 13 touchdowns. He's got a good combination of power and quickness, with plenty of tread on the tires (329 career carries for the Gators). He was really good in pass protection, even winning one of the American Team's competitive periods. Teams are going to love that aspect of his game.

10. S Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Teams value versatility in the safety position, and Pitre has a lot of it. He was solid in coverage all week and his production at Baylor last year was terrific. He notched 75 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks with two interceptions and seven passes defended.

