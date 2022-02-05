TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed at Senior Bowl practices

MOBILE – The Senior Bowl practices have concluded, and the only thing left for the players to do is strap it up on Saturday and play the game.
The key part of the week for NFL talent evaluators were the three days of practices and player interviews.
So who stood out during practice this week? Here are 10 players who caught my eye:
1. EDGE Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State
Length, power, speed and a plethora of pass-rush moves, Johnson showed it all off this week in Mobile. He was arguably the most dominant defensive player, and should hear his name come off the board somewhere in the first round of this year's NFL Draft.
2. QB Malik Willis, Liberty
This week was important for Willis to show he could play well against better competition. He certainly showed that and more. He made a case for being the best quarterback in Mobile this week. He's got a strong arm, showed accuracy and he can use his legs as a weapon.
3. DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
Winfrey showed power and disruption this week. He was dominant in one-on-one pass-rush drills and carried that over to team drills. He was arguably the best player on the field for the National Team at Wednesday's practice. He was nearly un-blockable.
4. WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State
Like Willis, it was a big week for Watson to prove he could keep up with better competition. He's got a long frame at 6-foot-4 and uses his length to his advantage. He's a smooth route runner with soft hands. He was the most consistent receiver down in Mobile through the three days of practices.
5. QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
When teams look at quarterback play they want to see consistency. That was Pickett all week. He's got a good arm and just knows where to go with the football. I though his best practice was Thursday, when he carved up the National Team defense in the red zone. He might be the most ready to play signal caller in the group.
6. DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
He was really good in pass-rush drills, showing off terrific bend and flexibility for a man his size. He's got a nice combination of power and quickness in his skill set and could give teams a little bit of pass rush from the interior at the next level.
7. EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
His statistics don't fly off the page (7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season), but his power and bull rush really stood out this week. He's got good length and uses that leverage to his advantage to win one-on-one matchups. He helped himself this week and should be a solid Day 2 pick.
8. DT Travis Jones, Connecticut
Jones knows how to use his big frame (6-4, 326) to his advantage. He's a physical freak with terrific power. There weren't many offensive linemen that could stand their ground and anchor against Jones this week.
9. RB Dameon Pierce, Florida
Pierce carried the ball just 100 times last year for the Gators, but he averaged 5.7 yards per rush and scored 13 touchdowns. He's got a good combination of power and quickness, with plenty of tread on the tires (329 career carries for the Gators). He was really good in pass protection, even winning one of the American Team's competitive periods. Teams are going to love that aspect of his game.
10. S Jalen Pitre, Baylor
Teams value versatility in the safety position, and Pitre has a lot of it. He was solid in coverage all week and his production at Baylor last year was terrific. He notched 75 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks with two interceptions and seven passes defended.