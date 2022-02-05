TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed at Senior Bowl practices

3. DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Winfrey showed power and disruption this week. He was dominant in one-on-one pass-rush drills and carried that over to team drills. He was arguably the best player on the field for the National Team at Wednesday's practice. He was nearly un-blockable.

4. WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Like Willis, it was a big week for Watson to prove he could keep up with better competition. He's got a long frame at 6-foot-4 and uses his length to his advantage. He's a smooth route runner with soft hands. He was the most consistent receiver down in Mobile through the three days of practices.

5. QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh