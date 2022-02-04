FSU edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II turns heads at Senior Bowl

Johnson has a ton on confidence. He told detroitlions.com his goal this week was to make a good impression, and prove he could play at a high level with the best of the best.

"I like to prove myself right," he said. "I'm not really too concerned about what others think about me. I'm out there. I'm the one with the helmet on. I'm the one that has to do the work. So as far as I'm concerned I'm going to make sure I'm living up to my standard and hopefully that's OK with everyone else."