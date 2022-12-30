10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: How can Lions improve run game on both sides of the ball?

For me, it really comes down to the defensive line playing disciplined football. The defensive tackles can get sucked down in the zone reads so the defensive ends have to cover too much space between the run gap and the edge. The defensive tackles have to be stout to limit that space. The ends also have to be very disciplined and hold an edge and not get sucked down. The corners have to tackle much better this week when Fields does get in space because that will happen at times, he's too good a player. It's all about limiting the explosive plays for the Lions' defense.