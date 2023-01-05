10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

3. Packers return man Keisean Nixon returned a kickoff for a 105-yard touchdown last week. The week prior he had a 93-yard kickoff return. He leads the NFL in kick return average and has recently become Green Bay's main punt returner. Fipp said his confidence and playmaking ability has given the entire Packers special teams unit a spark. Fipp and his players are excited for the opportunity to face a talent like Nixon. They allowed a big kickoff return last week against Chicago and can't let Nixon get loose in this one.

4. We saw rookie James Houston play his most snaps of the season so far last week against Chicago (33), and he rewarded Glenn with 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble. Glenn said Houston has earned the right to start and play more reps, particularly first and second down reps, with the way he's practiced of late. Houston has shown he can process the playbook and be a playmaker. Expect his reps to continue to tick up Sunday in Green Bay.