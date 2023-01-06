10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: How can Lions get Jameson Williams the ball more?

20man: Here's a quote from offensive coordinator Ben Johnson from Thursday I found interesting.

"Yeah, I mean it's each week we're trying to push the envelope a little bit and maybe learn a couple of different routes that he hasn't been taught yet or put him a little different spot," Johnson said. "So, yeah each week we're trying to do that and it's just how fast can we get him along, feeling comfortable with it and it's been – I hoped it would click just a little bit faster than it has, I think we all have.

"But it takes time sometimes and we're not losing faith, we're going to keep pressing it and it'll end up clicking at some point he'll have a big game and be like, 'OK, that's why. That's why we took him where we took him.' And that's why he can help us so much."