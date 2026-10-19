KEY QUESTIONS: What did Campbell learn from bye week deep dive?

The Detroit Lions are coming off their Week 6 bye, and the time off allowed head coach Dan Campbell and his staff an opportunity to do a deep dive into the first five games to try and find ways to be more consistent in all three phases.

"I got an extra hour of sleep at night. I feel much better," Campbell joked Monday.

Detroit returns to work this week as they prepare for their first division matchup of the season - vs. Green Bay Sunday at Ford Field. Campbell spoke to the media Monday to kick off the week.

Here are all the key questions from that press conference:

What did Campbell learn about his team from the deep dive over the bye?

He said he feels better about where his team is at coming out of the bye this year vs. last season when they held a 5-2 record coming out of a Week 8 bye.

There were some problems with the team last season despite their solid start and those issues played a role in the Lions finishing 4-6 over their last 10 contests and missing the playoffs.

Campbell views this roster as young and ascending. There are some things Campbell and the coaches self-scouted last week they think they can improve on in all three phases. Campbell seems excited about his team's trajectory for the final 12-game stretch.