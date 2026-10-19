KEY QUESTIONS: What did Campbell learn from bye week deep dive?

The Detroit Lions are coming off their Week 6 bye, and the time off allowed head coach Dan Campbell and his staff an opportunity to do a deep dive into the first five games to try and find ways to be more consistent in all three phases.
"I got an extra hour of sleep at night. I feel much better," Campbell joked Monday.
Detroit returns to work this week as they prepare for their first division matchup of the season - vs. Green Bay Sunday at Ford Field. Campbell spoke to the media Monday to kick off the week.
Here are all the key questions from that press conference:
What did Campbell learn about his team from the deep dive over the bye?
He said he feels better about where his team is at coming out of the bye this year vs. last season when they held a 5-2 record coming out of a Week 8 bye.
There were some problems with the team last season despite their solid start and those issues played a role in the Lions finishing 4-6 over their last 10 contests and missing the playoffs.
Campbell views this roster as young and ascending. There are some things Campbell and the coaches self-scouted last week they think they can improve on in all three phases. Campbell seems excited about his team's trajectory for the final 12-game stretch.
"I think we are improving in areas, and I think there's still a lot of room to improve, but I do think we're beginning to figure out who we are a little bit here," he said. "And we're getting some help. We're getting a little bit of help back in some areas. So, we've just got to continue to improve. That's this league, man. You're not trying to make this big jump every week. You just have to try to incrementally improve and find a way to win that game."
What is the plan for defensive back Brian Branch and center Cade Mays?
Both Branch (Achilles) and Mays (wrist) have returned to practice, and the team is targeting Sunday's game vs. Green Bay for them to play. Branch is unlikely to get a full 70-plays worth of reps, per Campbell, but he has looked good in practice. Detroit thinks he's in a good spot to handle quite a bit of the load. They plan to push him in practice this week to see how much he can handle.
Credit veteran Juice Scruggs for his play filling in at center over the first five games. He's been one of Pro Football Focus' top-graded centers all year and that's been huge for this offense as Mays has worked his way back from a wrist injury he suffered in training camp. Campbell said both players could play some on Sunday with Mays working his way back into football shape. The plan is to keep Scruggs ready to play center until Mays is fully acclimated back and then they might work him some at guard, potentially opening up that competition. Scruggs could also see some heavy personnel or goal line work.
It's a good problem have. The Lions have enough talent and depth upfront that it's becoming hard to find a role for everyone. That depth could prove critical for this football team down the line.
What jumps out on tape about the Green Bay Packers?
Campbell was excited to finally get to a division matchup in Week 7. He said it seems like all the other teams in the division have played each other and now it's time for the Lions to see their first division opponent.
The Packers could get running back Josh Jacobs back this week. That would be a key addition for an offense that's struggled to run the ball this season.
Campbell talked about Green Bay's defense and their ability to disguise coverage and make opponents think one thing while they do another. He said that's something that's stood out to him watching the early tape on them. New defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has that unit flying around and playing pretty well. Campbell talked about needing to stay out of 2nd & long and 3rd & long situations as much as possible this week.
Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and Gannon know each other well as Petzing was Gannon's offensive coordinator in Arizona the previous three years when Gannon was head coach for the Cardinals.
View some of the best photos through the first five weeks of the Detroit Lions 2026 season.
How has Penei Sewell looked at left tackle over the first five weeks of the season?
Sewell has looked smoother at left tackle than he did on the right side, per Campbell. It's been a flawless transition as Sewell is currently the highest graded tackle (90.9) by PFF heading into Week 7.
What an advantage Campbell and the Lions have with Sewell, who can be the best right or left tackle in football depending on where they line him up. Sewell has allowed one sack and seven total pressures in five games and has been the best run-blocking tackle in the game. His run blocking grade is 93.0. Next best is Buffalo's Dion Dawkins at 87.5.