TWENTYMAN: 5 players who impressed through first five weeks

4. Edge rusher DJ Wonnum

Wonnum has recorded a sack in three straight games for Detroit. He is coming off a two-sack Week 5 performance in Arizona and currently leads the Lions with 5.0 sacks on the season. He's had two multi-sack performances this season and has also chipped in seven quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, a pass defended and a fumble recovery.

Wonnum is a savvy veteran with an extensive tool box of pass-rush moves and he's been a consistent playmaker opposite Aidan Hutchinson to begin the season.

5. Tight end Sam LaPorta

LaPorta set franchise records at the tight end position as a rookie back in 2023 when he caught 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's on pace to smash those reception and yard marks in his fourth season. LaPorta's 27 receptions and 316 receiving yards are both the most produced by a Lions tight end through the first five games of any season. His three touchdowns are tied for most.

He came up with several critical catches in Detroit's Week 5 win over Arizona that sparked the offense in the second quarter. He's become a go-to pass catcher in critical moments for Goff.

"I thought (LaPorta) was the catalyst today for everything. He really was," Goff said after the Cardinals game. "He had the fourth-down conversion on the in-cut which wasn't a great throw, and he made a great catch. Then he had the fourth down, fourth-and-one touchdown.