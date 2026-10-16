TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' remaining games

Week 15 at Minnesota

This begins the stretch of three road games in Detroit's final four contests with all three on the road against division opponents. US Bank Stadium has one of the best home advantages in the league over the last 10 years and it's been a tough place for Detroit to play. The Lions have a 4-6 record since it opened in 2016.

Twentyman: These always seem to be nail-biters between the Lions and Vikings in Minneapolis. Can Detroit start a tough stretch to end the season on a good note?

Week 16 vs. New York Giants

The final regular season game at Ford Field welcomes the Giants and quarterback Jameis Winston to town for Monday Night Football. Will the 3-1-1 Giants still be leading the NFC East and fighting for a playoff spot at this point in the season? The last time these two teams played at Ford Field it was an overtime thriller won by the Lions, 34-27, with Winston throwing for 366 yards and accounting for three touchdowns.

Twentyman: The Giants have had their troubles offensively this season (21.8 points per game), but they're Top 10 in overall defense and have the league's seventh-ranked pass defense (199 ypg).

Week 17 at Chicago

A tough January stretch to end the season for Detroit starts on the road in the windy city. The Lions beat the Bears in Chicago to end the 2025 season.

Twentyman: Good defense and a run game can win a lot of games in this league, and the Bears have done both well to start the year. That could serve them well when the weather turns. Chicago has allowed 19.2 points per game (fifth) and lead the NFL in rushing (173.0 ypg).

Week 18 at Green Bay

The NFC North has gone down to the wire the last couple seasons. Even in 2024 when Detroit finished the regular season 15-2, it came down to a final contest against Minnesota to decide the division with the Lions coming out on top.