TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' remaining games

The Detroit Lions are enjoying their bye week coming off a 45-21 win over Arizona in Week 5, and look forward to getting back after it next week in preparation for two consecutive home games against division foes Green Bay and Minnesota. Reinforcements are on the way as safety Brian Branch and center Cade Mays are trending toward a return to game action.
Following is a breakdown of Detroit's 12-game stretch coming out of their Week 6 bye:
Week 7 vs. Green Bay
Detroit will be rested and could get Branch back, which would be a big addition against a Packers' offense that completed four passes of 40-plus yards vs. Chicago this past weekend. Green Bay ranks last in the NFL in rushing, but has proven to be explosive in the pass game.
Twentyman: Division games mean more and this is the Lions' first crack at a division opponent in 2026. Detroit ends the regular season with three-of-four on the road, all road games against division foes. Starting strong at home with the NFC North is critical.
Week 8 vs. Minnesota
Will the Vikings still be undefeated by this Nov. 1 matchup? Minnesota is also on their bye this week and have a home matchup vs. Indianapolis Week 7 ahead of this contest in Detroit. The Vikings swept the Lions in the series last year.
Twentyman: This will be Drew Petzing's first game against the Brian Flores' blitz-happy defense as Lions offensive coordinator. He last faced Flores and Minnesota as OC in Arizona in 2024 with the Cardinals rushing for 154 yards and racking up 406 total yards of offense in a 23-22 loss.
Week 9 at Miami
The Lions escape fall in the Midwest and get a little sun in southern Florida.
Twentyman: The Dolphins (0-5) are in a transition and rebuilding year with new head coach Jeff Hafley. They lost star running back De'Von Achane (ACL) for the year and have struggled to find something to hang their hat on so far this season. They are currently 31st in points scored per game (14.0) and 26th in points allowed (26.4).
Week 10 vs. New England (in Munich)
Detroit heads to Munich to host last year's AFC Champions as part of the league's international slate of games. The Lions haven't played internationally since London in 2015.
Twentyman: New England (3-2) started off slow but have found their way of late, especially quarterback Drake Maye. They beat the Bills in Buffalo Week 4 and dropped 45 points on the Raiders last week. Which team acclimates best to the travel and time change? That always plays a factor in these international contests.
Week 11 vs. Tampa Bay
After trips to Miami and Munich, the Lions return home to the friendly confines of Ford Field for a matchup against a Buccaneers team that's struggled out of the gate (1-4), playing without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb). Mayfield should be back in time for this intra-conference matchup.
Twentyman: This will be the fifth matchup between these two teams in the last four seasons with Detroit winning three of the last four, including the divisional playoff matchup in 2024. Only Minnesota (57.2 percent) has blitzed opponents more than Tampa Bay (37.6) this season.
Week 12 vs. Chicago
Only Green Bay has faced Detroit more on Thanksgiving than Chicago. This will be the 21st matchup between the two rivals on the holiday and the sixth time in the last 12 years with the Bears holding a 3-2 record over that span.
Twentyman: Chicago is the defending NFC North champs, coming off an 11-6 season. They were 0-2 against the Lions last season, including a 52-21 loss at Ford Field in Week 2. Thanksgiving is always special in Detroit, but it means just a little bit more whenever a division opponent is involved.
Week 13 at Atlanta
The Falcons (2-3) have been a bit of a streaky team this season, but one thing the Lions can be certain of is Atlanta will come into the contest wanting to establish the run game behind the NFL's current leading rusher, Bijan Robinson (580 yards). The Falcons have some dangerous skill weapons that can blow a game open.
Twentyman: Robinson and Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs will always be linked as the first two running backs taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. They've become two of the best backs in the league. What a fun matchup on the road against two offenses that are at their absolute best when they can establish the run and operate the rest of their offense off if it.
Week 14 vs. Tennessee
The last time these two teams squared off at Ford Field in October of 2024 was a 52-14 win by the Lions. On paper, this is a mismatch between the league's top scoring offense (32.8) and the last ranked scoring offense (11.6).
Twentyman: A lot can change by Week 14, but right now Tennessee is averaging 163 yards per game through the air and 82 yards rushing with quarterback Cam Ward throwing just three touchdowns in five contests.
Week 15 at Minnesota
This begins the stretch of three road games in Detroit's final four contests with all three on the road against division opponents. US Bank Stadium has one of the best home advantages in the league over the last 10 years and it's been a tough place for Detroit to play. The Lions have a 4-6 record since it opened in 2016.
Twentyman: These always seem to be nail-biters between the Lions and Vikings in Minneapolis. Can Detroit start a tough stretch to end the season on a good note?
Week 16 vs. New York Giants
The final regular season game at Ford Field welcomes the Giants and quarterback Jameis Winston to town for Monday Night Football. Will the 3-1-1 Giants still be leading the NFC East and fighting for a playoff spot at this point in the season? The last time these two teams played at Ford Field it was an overtime thriller won by the Lions, 34-27, with Winston throwing for 366 yards and accounting for three touchdowns.
Twentyman: The Giants have had their troubles offensively this season (21.8 points per game), but they're Top 10 in overall defense and have the league's seventh-ranked pass defense (199 ypg).
Week 17 at Chicago
A tough January stretch to end the season for Detroit starts on the road in the windy city. The Lions beat the Bears in Chicago to end the 2025 season.
Twentyman: Good defense and a run game can win a lot of games in this league, and the Bears have done both well to start the year. That could serve them well when the weather turns. Chicago has allowed 19.2 points per game (fifth) and lead the NFL in rushing (173.0 ypg).
Week 18 at Green Bay
The NFC North has gone down to the wire the last couple seasons. Even in 2024 when Detroit finished the regular season 15-2, it came down to a final contest against Minnesota to decide the division with the Lions coming out on top.
Twentyman: The Packers in January to end the regular season. It's likely to be cold and the elements could play a factor with a playoff berth or playoff seeding potentially on the line. That's old school NFC North football and could make for a great matchup to end the regular season against a division rival.