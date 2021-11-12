NOTEBOOK: 'High' chance Decker makes 2021 debut Sunday

Decker is expected to slot into his normal left tackle role, and the team will move rookie Penei Sewell, who did a nice job filling in for Decker on the left, back to the right tackle spot he trained at all offseason, training camp and preseason.

Decker's return should help boost Detroit's offense both from a pass blocking and run blocking perspective. The timing couldn't be much better, either. The Lions are looking to push the ball down the field more in the passing game coming out of their bye week, and to do that they have to be very good along the edges.

This week's opponent can get after the passer. The Steelers rank in the top 10 in the NFL with 22.0 sacks on the year.

Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said this week it might be a little aggressive to think Decker could play every snap Sunday, given he's missed the first two months of the season, but Campbell didn't dismiss that possibility when asked about it Friday.