NOTEBOOK: Goff doubtful, Decker questionable for Lions-Browns

"I would say Wednesday he looked a little rusty, which you would expect," Campbell said. "He came back yesterday and looked better. I would expect he looks even better (Friday). I would say he's on track.

"Let me say this about Tim Boyle, he lacks zero confidence I can tell you that. He's got plenty of confidence, and so that's a good thing. So, we'll see where this game goes. If he's our guy and see where the weather takes us, see where he takes us, but I know this, we have to be smart with him and let him work into a rhythm."

Boyle's thrown just four passes in the regular season in his career, and that was back in 2019. But he's got a big arm, and maybe the Lions utilize that with some more throws down the field Sunday.

What could certainly help Boyle's first start go well will be having the services of starting left tackle Taylor Decker, who appears to have avoided a serious elbow injury this week. Decker practiced Wednesday, but sat out Thursday. He was able to return to practice Friday, and Campbell seemed optimistic Decker could play.

"I think he's good," Campbell said of Decker. "I think it was not as bad as we thought it could be. So, I think – I think we're fine. I think he's going to be good to go. Look, he's tough, man. He's going to handle this well. He got it checked out and should be good."