Reynolds ready to make his Lions debut Sunday in Cleveland

Reynolds had just 10 catches for 90 yards in five games with the Titans this year in a reserve role before asking for and being granted his release. He caught 52 passes for 618 yards and a couple scores from quarterback Jared Goff in Los Angeles in 2020. ESPN reported the Rams also made a claim for Reynolds last week.

Reynolds might be catching passes from Tim Boyle in his Lions debut this week, however. Goff is dealing with a strained oblique, and he sat out practice again Thursday. His availability for Sunday is very much in doubt.

But if it is Boyle, the Lions are hoping Reynolds can provide a spark. If training camp and the preseason are any indication, Boyle isn't afraid to throw the football down the field. Reynolds' ability to go up and get a football with his size is certainly something the Lions will welcome in their offense.