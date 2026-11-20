In this episode of The Official Detroit Lions Podcast, Lions team reporter Brooke Kirchhofer and lead writer Tim Twentyman discuss where Detroit's defense is at entering Week 11, talk to Tampa Bay senior writer and editor Scott Smith about the Buccaneers' strengths and weaknesses and sit down with running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Following Sunday's game in Germany, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed on Tuesday that edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson's injury requires season-ending surgery. Tim explains the 'next man up' mentality of Detroit's defense and why they are better equipped to manage Hutchinson's absence in 2026 compared to the 2024 season. Brooke and Tim also talk about the importance of this defense slowing down the run game in their upcoming matchup against Tampa Bay and how the Lions have handled the run in previous games. They then switch over to the Lions' offense and look at Jahmyr's resume building over the season so far that could push him into MVP conversations.

Scott joins the podcast and discusses why the 3-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled this season despite a good run game on offense with back Bucky Irving and a good run defense as well. He also breaks down how quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Jalon Daniels have performed and where Mayfield is at in terms of playing on Sunday. Scott talks about how the Lions' offense is more than just Jahmyr, noting Detroit's plethora of offensive weapons. He also points out a Buccaneer who could be a surprise impact player.

Brooke and Tim welcome Jahmyr onto the podcast next. He discusses Detroit's celebrations and what goes into planning them each week, then shifts his focus to the effort the offense puts in day after day. Jahmyr talks about the offensive line's work in the run game as well as how the wide receivers and tight ends contribute to his success. Brooke asks Jahmyr about his role as a pass catcher and how he's grown that area of his game. He also discusses how all three phases of the game have leaned on each other throughout the season so far.

Brooke and Tim wrap up the podcast with their thoughts on safety Kerby Joseph’s return and his growth throughout his recovery.

Highlights from this episode of The Official Detroit Lions Podcast: