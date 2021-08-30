NOTEBOOK: Boyle requires surgery on broken thumb

CROSBY RELEASE

The Lions made their first wave of roster cuts Monday ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline to trim the roster from 80 players to 53. Among the cuts was veteran tackle Tyrell Crosby, who at one time was expected to be Detroit's swing tackle this season.

Crosby, who was waived injured, started 11 games for the Lions last season and has played in 38 games with 18 starts the last three seasons. He played both tackle spots in camp this year, and he also got work at both guard spots.

"We didn't feel like he was one of the best guys," Campbell said of the Crosby release.

Detroit is solid upfront along their offensive line with the starting five – Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Penei Sewell – but depth could certainly be an issue.

It wouldn't be surprising if the Lions look to bolster their depth upfront via the waiver wire after Tuesday's cuts across the league.

"There are going to be some guys that are on our team that aren't even in the building now," Campbell said Monday. "That's probably going to happen. There's a good chance that'll happen."